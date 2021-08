SUSTO, PETEY and HEMBREE/DESERT NOISES are coming to Davenport‘s RACCOON MOTEL; ALTERNATING CURRENTS NEXT WEEK!!. As the times remain crazy, we’re doing everything we can to keep bringing great artists to the Quad Cities and it’s been a big week for new announcements as we’ve added shows with Susto (a rare and special solo set from Justin Osborne — Aug. 21), Hembree/Desert Noises (Aug. 28), a record release show with Petey (Sept. 12 which also features James Austin Johnson and Bon Iver collaborators 81355), LALA LALA (April 13, 2022) and the return of Joshua Ray Walker (Nov. 1 — which can’t happen soon enough after his jaw-dropping set opening for Charley Crocket last week). We’ve also added Adriel Denae to the Son Little bill (Sept. 5) and Jeremy Ivey is bringing Dillon Warnek to town Oct. 2. Scour the list of upcoming shows below and grab your tickets where you can. And we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making our first two weeks so memorable!!