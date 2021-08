While college football’s preseason AP Poll is still yet to be released, UNC football fans will enjoy seeing the USA Today Coaches Poll that was published Tuesday. The Tar Heels are ranked No. 9 in the new poll. It is their highest preseason ranking since 1997, the last year of head coach Mack Brown’s first stint in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels checked in at No. 8 in the Coaches Poll that season and finished No. 4.