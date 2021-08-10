Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairlea, WV

State Fair organizers release COVID-19 safety guidelines

By Gailyn Markham
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdI9i_0bNbP3RN00

FAIRLEA, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fair is returning to Fairlea on Thursday, August 12, 2021. As the number of Delta variant cases continues to grow, fair organizers have released information regarding this year’s health protocols.

The following guidelines were released on Monday:

  • All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, are encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but some buildings, such as the WVU Building, will require masks for all who enter
  • Some buildings will have capacity limits
  • One-way traffic patterns will be implemented in high-traffic areas to ensure social distancing
  • Sanitation efforts will be increased by fair staff
  • Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated individuals while outdoors

In addition to these guidelines, in partnership with the Greenbrier County Health Department, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), Rainelle Medical Center and Robert C Bryd Medical Center, vaccines will be given daily at the WVSOM booth under the grandstand.

The clinic’s full schedule is as follows:

Friday, August 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 14: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 15: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, August 16: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 19: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, August 20: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The safety of our guests, staff, and community is our number one priority,” said event organizers. “As we look toward the 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia, we are working with the Greenbrier County Health Department, as well as following guidance developed by the CDC and any executive orders from the office of Governor Jim Justice.”

This year’s fair theme is “Brighter Days are Here.” The weeklong event, which attracts 170,000 visitors annually and is the largest multi-day celebration in the state, will feature concerts, food, carnival rides, contest, livestock shows and more.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
853
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairlea, WV
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Wvsom#Rainelle Medical Center#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Wyoming County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Wyoming County Schools leaves mask decision up to parents

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)– Yesterday, the Wyoming County School board voted 4-1 to follow the superintendent’s recommendation for masks in school. Superintendent Deirdre Cline recommended that the decision for students to wear face coverings are to be made by parents. On the first day of school, students will receive a form for parents to check whether or not their child will wear a mask for the school year. The deadline for the forms are due no later than Tuesday, August 31.
Mcdowell County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Covid variant cases continue to rise in Mercer and McDowell County

MERCER, MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)– Variant cases of Covid are rising in Mercer and McDowell County. According to the DHHR map, Mercer County currently has 82 cases of the Alpha variant and two cases of the Delta variant. McDowell County has 21 cases of the Alpha variant, one Gamma variant, and seven cases of the Delta variant. The Alpha variant derives from the United Kingdom, the Gamma variant is from Brazil, and the Delta variant is from India.
Nicholas County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Nicholas County Schools will not require masks for students or staff

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – School will begin for Nicholas County students on August 19, 2021. Classes will be in session 5 days per week, Monday through Friday. At this time, students and staff will NOT be required to wear masks or socially distance. Masks will only be required if Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Education, or the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources issues a mandate requiring them for public schools. However, students and staff will be permitted to wear masks if they are more comfortable doing so.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Student assessment results show decline in proficiency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia student assessment results should be used to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and consider individual needs, state Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said. Results from 2021 show a decline in percent proficient from 2019, but Burch told state Board of Education members...
South Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

WVDNR provides update on diseased birds investigation

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) —The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) today updated its investigation of diseased birds found in recent months in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and surrounding states. A cause of the problem has not been pinpointed at this time, but WVDNR continues to collect...
Princeton, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Covid hospitalizations rise at Princeton Community Hospital

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS)– With the Delta variant running rampant across the country, Princeton Community Hospital sees a rise in hospitalizations. The CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, Karen Bowling, says they have a plan in place if a surge happens in the community. Right now, Mercer County has 82 Alpha variant...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state’s public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher. Justice’s remarks marked an about–face from his most recent stance — that he would allow...
Summers County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Summers County School Board discusses masks in school

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)– This evening, the Summers County School Board discussed the recommendations for mask-wearing in schools at their school board meeting. Superintendent David Warvel recommended that children and employees wear masks from August 23 (the start of school) to September 3. The board would then reconvene on September 3 to discuss if masks would be worn the following week. Warvel says masks will be worn if the DHHR map shows any color other than green or yellow.
Huntington, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for Huntington Museum of Art Trail Expansion

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $143,550 in annual appropriations from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to the Huntington Museum of Art (HMA). This funding will support a project that expands the museums Nature Trail System to provide additional opportunities for patrons to interact with and learn about nature.
Virginia StatePosted by
Lootpress

After some schools push back on masks, Virginia orders them

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Students, teachers and staff at public and private K-12 schools must wear a mask while indoors under a new public health order Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration issued Thursday. The move came after a handful of school districts in recent days decided to buck the...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Logan DMV Regional Office is appointment-only through next Tuesday

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Logan DMV Regional Office will be appointment-only, beginning immediately and continuing through Tuesday, August 17, 2021, due to COVID-19-related exposures resulting in reduced staff in the office. Any walk-ins who need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at...
Public HealthPosted by
Lootpress

Active COVID-19 cases pass 5,000 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 12, 2021, there have been 3,198,891 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 171,707 total cases and 2,975 deaths. DHHR has confirmed the death of an 84-year old female from Raleigh...
Berkeley County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Senator John Unger to Become Berkeley County Magistrate

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Senator John R. Unger, II, has been appointed Magistrate in Berkeley County, effective August 21. Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit (Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties) Chief Circuit Judge Michael D. Lorensen appointed Senator Unger on Tuesday, August 10. Senator Unger, who will resign from the Senate to take the judicial branch position, will fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Magistrate Richard Stephens, which is effective August 20. Governor Jim Justice has appointed Magistrate Stephens to the Family Court Judge position left vacant by the retirement of Judge David Greenberg.
Huntington, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Free Saturday sports medicine screening clinics to start Aug. 14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health will offer weekly Saturday sports medicine screening clinics, beginning August 14, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 2211 Third Avenue in Huntington. Experienced sports medicine physicians and staff from Marshall Orthopaedics, Marshall Family Medicine and Cabell Huntington Hospital provide...
Public HealthPosted by
Lootpress

Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators say transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge. The late-night announcement Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration applies to...
Glenville, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Glenville State College, Aramark Higher Education continue dining services partnership

GLENVILLE, WV – Throughout the past several months, Glenville State College (GSC) has been working to procure an updated food services contract. With expiration of the existing food services contract with Aramark nearing, GSC initially attempted to extend that contract. However, after discussions with the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General, GSC was instead advised to conduct a Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Working with several campus representatives, Glenville State navigated the RFP and will again be partnering with Aramark as the college’s food services vendor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy