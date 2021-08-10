State Fair organizers release COVID-19 safety guidelines

FAIRLEA, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fair is returning to Fairlea on Thursday, August 12, 2021. As the number of Delta variant cases continues to grow, fair organizers have released information regarding this year’s health protocols.

The following guidelines were released on Monday:

All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, are encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but some buildings, such as the WVU Building, will require masks for all who enter

Some buildings will have capacity limits

One-way traffic patterns will be implemented in high-traffic areas to ensure social distancing

Sanitation efforts will be increased by fair staff

Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated individuals while outdoors

In addition to these guidelines, in partnership with the Greenbrier County Health Department, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), Rainelle Medical Center and Robert C Bryd Medical Center, vaccines will be given daily at the WVSOM booth under the grandstand.

The clinic’s full schedule is as follows:

Friday, August 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 14: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 15: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, August 16: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 19: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, August 20: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The safety of our guests, staff, and community is our number one priority,” said event organizers. “As we look toward the 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia, we are working with the Greenbrier County Health Department, as well as following guidance developed by the CDC and any executive orders from the office of Governor Jim Justice.”

This year’s fair theme is “Brighter Days are Here.” The weeklong event, which attracts 170,000 visitors annually and is the largest multi-day celebration in the state, will feature concerts, food, carnival rides, contest, livestock shows and more.