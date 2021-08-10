Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, NC

Orange, Chatham Counties Announce Indoor Mask Mandates Amid Renewed COVID Spread

By Brighton McConnell
chapelboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orange and Chatham County governments have announced a new, indoor mask mandate that will go into effect Wednesday, August 11 at 5 p.m. Orange County’s new order, as shared Tuesday afternoon, will require anyone 2 years and older to wear face masks in indoor, public spaces, except when actively eating or drinking. Vaccination status does not exempt anyone from being required to wear a mask.

chapelboro.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NC
Health
Orange County, NC
Coronavirus
Carrboro, NC
Health
City
Carrboro, NC
County
Orange County, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
Chatham County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Chatham County, NC
Health
County
Chatham County, NC
Orange County, NC
Government
Carrboro, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#The Mask#Face Masks#Cdc#Covid Data Tracker#Orange County Health#Chapelboro Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Orange County issues mask advisory due to presence of Delta Variant

ORANGE COUNTY – County health officials are urging and recommending that all persons, regardless of vaccination status, recommends that “ALL PERSONS wear a mask when indoors in public, in accordance with new CDC guidelines. On Thursday, August 12, County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Commissioner of Health Dr. Irina Gelman issued...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Fast-growing Mecklenburg is officially no longer NC’s biggest county

Unsurprising to anyone who’s experienced traffic here recently, the Charlotte area was one of the fastest-growing parts of the state over the last decade, new census data show. By the numbers: Mecklenburg County’s population swelled 21.3% to 1,115,482 from 2010-2020. But Mecklenburg officially fell to Wake as the largest county in the state. Wake, which […] The post Fast-growing Mecklenburg is officially no longer NC’s biggest county appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Wake County, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Four Wake County communities will not require masks, mayors say

Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Wake Forest and Holly Springs will not be requiring masks, the mayors of each community announced on Friday. The city of Raleigh announced that a mask mandate will go into effect on Friday night, and Wake County officials are also planning on issuing a mask mandate, but are still working to finalize the effective date.
Otsego County, NYWKTV

Otsego County Department of Health recommends masks indoors with county showing high level of COVID-19 spread

Otsego County is considered a place with a “high” level of COVID-19 transmission, according to data from the CDC collected through Wednesday, Aug. 11. On Aug. 5, the CDC data showed all of the Mohawk Valley had “substantial” COVID spread. Just a week later, Herkimer and Otsego have both been upgraded to areas with high community transmission based on an increase in positive cases.
Orange County, NCUS News and World Report

2 More North Carolina Counties Initiate Face Mask Mandates

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Two more counties in North Carolina announced on Tuesday face covering requirements in indoor spaces, citing the recent stark increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Guilford County and Orange County governments announced a countywide indoor face mask mandate for everyone, regardless of a person's vaccination status....
Guilford County, NCrhinotimes.com

Mandatory Masks Are Back For Guilford County

Just when you thought it was safe to take your breaths each day with no mask on, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners made it a law once again for everyone in the county to mask up when inside restaurants, workplaces, businesses, government offices or any other enclosed public place.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

COVID In Philadelphia: Mayor Kenney Announces New Indoor Mask Mandate; Vaccine Or Double Mask Requirement For All City Employees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are implementing new requirements involving masks and vaccinations for businesses and city workers. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced a new mask mandate requiring masks to be worn while indoors at businesses and institutions unless the places have a vaccine requirement to enter. For example, Philadelphia restaurants requiring customers to have proof of vaccination will not be required to have a mask mandate. The mask mandate will also be required at unseated events of more than 1,000 people. The mandate goes into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday. Kenney also announced a vaccine or mask requirement for city employees. All...
Wake County, NCcbs17

NCDMV revokes Carvana’s dealer’s license in Wake County until 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carvana’s dealer’s license in Wake County has been revoked for violating North Carolina’s motor vehicle dealer licensing laws, the North Carolina Department of Justice said. The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said it held an administrative hearing following a consumer complaint and investigation. NCDMV said...
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Orange County Assists Renters Amid Changing Eviction Moratorium

The federal eviction moratorium was extended earlier this month in counties that have high levels of COVID spread. Many residents, however, including those in Orange County, are still concerned about what the future holds for their homes. The CDC announced it will extend the federal eviction moratorium for 60 days....

Comments / 1

Community Policy