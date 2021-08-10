Orange, Chatham Counties Announce Indoor Mask Mandates Amid Renewed COVID Spread
The Orange and Chatham County governments have announced a new, indoor mask mandate that will go into effect Wednesday, August 11 at 5 p.m. Orange County’s new order, as shared Tuesday afternoon, will require anyone 2 years and older to wear face masks in indoor, public spaces, except when actively eating or drinking. Vaccination status does not exempt anyone from being required to wear a mask.chapelboro.com
