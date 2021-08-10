Orange, Chatham Counties Announce Indoor Mask Mandates Amid Renewed COVID Spread

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are implementing new requirements involving masks and vaccinations for businesses and city workers. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced a new mask mandate requiring masks to be worn while indoors at businesses and institutions unless the places have a vaccine requirement to enter. For example, Philadelphia restaurants requiring customers to have proof of vaccination will not be required to have a mask mandate. The mask mandate will also be required at unseated events of more than 1,000 people. The mandate goes into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday. Kenney also announced a vaccine or mask requirement for city employees. All...