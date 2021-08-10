Plymouth’s Public Safety 5K

The Plymouth Firefighters 5K is back this year, with the fire department now combining efforts with the Police Department and renaming it the Public Safety 5K. The 5k run/walk begins at 9am, followed by the Kids Fun Run at 10am on Saturday, August 28 at the Northwest Greenway. Parking will be available along Peony Lane. The proceeds from the event will be used to improve safety in the parks, most likely by the addition of AEDs. Visit http://www.plymouthmn.gov/publicsafety5k to learn more and register.