Leaders of Influence: Wealth Managers- Steve Weinberger

TYPES OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT FIRMS ON THE LIST: We asked firms to best describe what type of wealth management firm they were. These were the choices: Registered broker-dealer firm: A firm that trades securities, registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Registered investment advisory firm (RIA): A firm with investment advisers registered with state security agencies or the SEC Investment advisory rep. affiliated with RIA firm Comprehensive financial planning firm None of the above: A firm that doesn’t fit into the categories ABOUT THE LIST: The survey area includes Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties. Information on The List was supplied by individual firms through questionnaires and through the SEC’s Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website and could not be independently verified in all cases by the Albany Business Review. Equitable Advisors, ranked No. 3 last year, did not submit and does not have local data from the SEC. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. NA denotes not answered or not applicable.