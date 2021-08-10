Cancel
Leaders of Influence: Wealth Managers- Steve Weinberger

Los Angeles Business Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter graduating with his MBA from Pepperdine with an emphasis in finance, Steve Weinberger joined HCR Wealth Advisors in 1998. While initially a boutique firm, HCR has grown to over $1 billion in assets under management largely in part due to Weinberger’s leadership and efforts. With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Weinberger specializes in helping clients develop personalized investment portfolio strategies that are continuously monitored and geared toward navigating the markets. Because we do not live in a “one size fits all” world, each plan and strategy that Weinberger presents is unique to each client’s needs for that particular time in their life. HCR Wealth Advisors has employed this strategy since its inception, and it works. Weinberger is particularly skilled at working with clients who are navigating life transitions such as retirement, selling a business and widowhood.

