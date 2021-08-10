Airbnb’s pandemic recovery questioned as ‘delta variant is bringing rain to the parade’

The shares of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) are down 1.5% to trade at $151.82 at last check, after the company reported slimmer-than-expected second-quarter losses of 11 cents per share, as opposed to the losses of 47 cents per share Wall Street anticipated. However, the online marketplace for lodging warned that the Covid-19 delta variant could impact current-quarter bookings, as the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. continues losing steam.