Science majors engage in research that advances human health

Science majors and student researchers, from left to right, Sadie Heeringa ’22, Ryan German ’20, and Oula Salih ’23 working in their respective labs. Each year, more than a hundred and thirty students majoring in the sciences collaborate with their professors on research projects. This research enables students to help solve a wide range of real-world problems. In so doing, they carry out Calvin’s mission, becoming Christ’s agents of renewal.