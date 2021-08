Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine Productions has announced that the video game has officially gone gold. The title is scheduled to launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and Linux on August 25th, and with it having gone gold and there only being a few weeks to go, it seems unlikely that the date will shift at this point. As the name implies, Psychonauts 2 is a direct sequel to 2005's Psychonauts, and it sees protagonist Raz once again in the psychic thick of things.