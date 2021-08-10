Windjammers 2 Open Beta for PS5, PS4, and PC Set for August 11 to 22 - News

A recent leak appearing to reveal the three games being given away for free via PlayStation Plus in August has left many fans disappointed. For folks not aware, Sony usually announces each month’s giveaway one or two weeks ahead of their availability on the premium service, giving users plenty of advance warning to grab the current selection before they return to full price on the digital storefront. That being the case, it’s likely the company will come forward to make everything official over the coming days, though it should probably brace itself for a far different reception to that of July’s offering.