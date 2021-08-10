Windjammers 2 Open Beta for PS5, PS4, and PC Set for August 11 to 22 - News
Publisher and developer Dotemu announced the open beta for Windjammers 2 will run from August 11 to 22 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Athletes can face off in online ranked play across courts spanning a sandy beach, roaring stadium, rowdy ring, or a towering rooftop complete with shot-deflecting bumpers. The open beta allows PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners to go head to head, while Steam users can battle to conquer their own league. Score goals through unpredictable play, unleash special moves for an upper hand, and climb the open beta’s leaderboards to become an undisputable champion.www.vgchartz.com
