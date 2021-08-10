American College of Sports Medicine Issues Statement on Mental Health Challenges for Athletes

Growing up in Olathe, Kansas, CJ Callaghan was a multi-sport athlete, competing in football, basketball, swimming and track and field. He went on to play multiple sports at Shawnee Mission West High School, including football as the starting quarterback. His father, Tim Callaghan, was head coach. In week 3 of his senior season vs. Olathe North, late in the 3rd quarter, CJ was scrambling out of the pocket. "My foot had been sore after practice during that week," Callaghan says, "but when I planted my foot and got tackled, it felt like someone hit my foot."