American College of Sports Medicine Issues Statement on Mental Health Challenges for Athletes
Newswise — The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) recognizes the importance of developing the whole athlete. To achieve peak performance, it is important to be equally attentive to both physical and mental health. Approximately one-in-five adults live with a mental health condition during their lifetime. While physical activity is excellent for brain health, sports participation is not entirely protective against mental health challenges.www.newswise.com
Comments / 0