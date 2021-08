As travel opens up in fits and starts, negative COVID-19 tests have become a golden ticket for some, and a way to find peace of mind for others. This is especially true when traveling abroad. Depending on where you’re going, you may have to prove vaccination, provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within a certain time frame, or have both on hand before your departure. The type of test that’s accepted at the border (or whether you need one at all) depends on which country you’re going to. Each country in Europe, for example, has different test requirements and allowances.