Bloomington - John R. Briles, 89, of Bloomington passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at home with family. He was born on June 13, 1932 in Greene County, Indiana, the son of Austin and Ada (Strauser) Briles. John was a 1950 graduate of Solsberry High School and attended Indiana University. He married the love of his life Dolores Calhoun on July 21, 1957 in Weedman, Illinois. They were happily married sixty-one years. John was a member of the Arlington United Methodist Church where he was very involved and served on several church boards and committees. John was very proud to have served 4 years in the United States Air Force. He spent 3 of those years in Germany. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 18 in Bloomington.