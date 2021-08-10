Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

John R Briles

Herald Times
 6 days ago

Bloomington - John R. Briles, 89, of Bloomington passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at home with family. He was born on June 13, 1932 in Greene County, Indiana, the son of Austin and Ada (Strauser) Briles. John was a 1950 graduate of Solsberry High School and attended Indiana University. He married the love of his life Dolores Calhoun on July 21, 1957 in Weedman, Illinois. They were happily married sixty-one years. John was a member of the Arlington United Methodist Church where he was very involved and served on several church boards and committees. John was very proud to have served 4 years in the United States Air Force. He spent 3 of those years in Germany. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 18 in Bloomington.

www.heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Arlington, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
Bloomington, IN
Obituaries
City
Bloomington, IN
City
Austin, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John R.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Indiana University#Solsberry High School#Rca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy