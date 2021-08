Marlon Wayans isn’t exactly known for dramatic roles. He is, after all, one of the more high-profile comedians in one of the funniest families in showbiz history, and known for delightfully goofy fare like White Chicks and his own sitcom, Marlon. It’s not as though Wayans has never been a drama guy, though — he had a stellar turn as an addict in the 2000 film Requiem for a Dream, but, given the length of time that’s passed since that film, one can hardly be faulted for forgetting Wayans’ range.