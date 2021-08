Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! I know that a point on the road at Cincinnati wasn’t the best result for Orlando City, but it is still better than none. The Olympics are over, and so are most of the summer’s competitions other than the Concacaf Champions League and the Leagues Cup. Players are returning, and hopefully Orlando City and the Pride will be getting other players back from injury. There’s plenty to look forward to, but for now, let’s get to the links.