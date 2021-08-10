‘Invisible’, Documentary on Queer Women Songwriters, Premiers 8/19
Ticket Giveaway and Discounts for Concert and Premiere for CQ Readers and Members. On Thursday, August 19th, Outfest Los Angeles will premiere Invisible, T. J. Parsell’s documentary about the unsung queer women of country music. The film features interviews with Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, Pam Tillis, Chely Wright, Mary Gauthier and more. (Trailer at bottom of post.) Mary Gauthier, Jess Leary, and Dianne Davidson will perform live at the premiere. Get your tickets to the concert and premiere here.countryqueer.com
