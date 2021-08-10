Bloomington - George Henry Sites, 79, of Bloomington passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital in Bloomington after a battle with covid. He was born on May 11, 1942 in Watsuka, Illinois the son of Edwin Forrest and Lillian Isabelle (Wiggs) Sites. George was a 1960 graduate of Watseka High School in Watseka, IL and attended Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln, IL. He married Mary Lucille Fyffe on July 4, 1976 in Spencer, Indiana they were happily married forty-five years. George was a relief driver for MCCSC and drove the athletic bus for Bloomington High School, Bloomington High School South and Bloomington High School North until 1986. He worked for Radio Shack and JC Penny. George was a minister and Pastor for over 50 years year's serving as pastor at Versailes Christian Church in Versailes IL; Bunker Hill Christian Church in Salem IN; Walnut street Christian Church and Maple Grove Christian Church both in Bloomington; Furnace Christian Church in Bloomfield and was currently the Pastor of Guthrie Christian Church in Bedford. George enjoyed walking at the mall, golfing, telling jokes, watching planes at the airport and watching races at the Bloomington Speedway. . He loved his family and especially loved spending time with his granddaughters. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends, and church community.