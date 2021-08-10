As COVID Resurges, Vaccinated Americans Rage Against Holdouts
Aug. 10, 2021 -- COVID-19 rates are surging again, and many Americans who’ve been vaccinated are turning their anger toward those who refuse to get the shot. Outraged at vaccine-hesitant people, some are even calling for mandates requiring all Americans to get inoculated, arguing the holdouts are allowing the Delta coronavirus variant to gain traction and reverse the progress the U.S. was making against the virus.www.webmd.com
