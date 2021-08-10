Cancel
Public Health

GOP Governors Double Down on Orders Barring Mask Mandates in Schools

By Lauren Camera
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handful of Republican governors are standing by their bans on school districts requiring masks as coronavirus infection, transmission and hospitalization rates spike in their states – a juxtaposition that's alarming public health officials who point to research showing masks as one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially in schools, where the majority of children are not yet vaccinated.

