GOP Governors Double Down on Orders Barring Mask Mandates in Schools
A handful of Republican governors are standing by their bans on school districts requiring masks as coronavirus infection, transmission and hospitalization rates spike in their states – a juxtaposition that's alarming public health officials who point to research showing masks as one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially in schools, where the majority of children are not yet vaccinated.www.usnews.com
