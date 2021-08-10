Cancel
Bloomington, IN

Donald Cunningham

Herald Times
 6 days ago

Bloomington - Donald "Don" R. Cunningham, 86, passed away at the Bloomington Hospital on August 9, 2021. Don was a long-time resident of Bloomington, IN. He was born in Sweetwater, TN on August 28, 1934 to Daniel and Agnes (Fisher) Cunningham. Don grew up in South Bend, IN and graduated from South Bend Central High School. Don later attended and graduated from Indiana University (Bloomington) where he attained both his Bachelor of Science and Master's degrees. While at IU, Don met the love of his life, Kay Condra of New Albany, IN. Don and Kay were married on June 7, 1959 and were happily married for 62 years. Don returned to his Alma Mater in 1972, where he was employed in The Office of the Director of Internship Programs. He led similar programs at the University of Cincinnati, Bradley University, Indiana State University and the University of Toledo. Don's passion was his family and his church. Don was a long-time member of the Ellettsville Christian Church and later the Lifeway Baptist Church. He was also an avid car and boating enthusiast. His prized possession was a 1939 Ford that he restored with the help of his two sons. Don and Kay loved to travel and for many years spent the winter months in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Don was a loyal patriot and had many fond memories and stories from the three years he spent in the United States Army. Don will be greatly missed by all of us for his kind and gentle spirit.

