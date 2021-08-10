6104 E Trott Road

Welcome to Taylorstown Reserve. An EXCLUSIVE GATED ENCLAVE of 3 Executive home sites. This will be a gated community with partial paved road entrance installed. Ready for your custom estate! Close to the Waterford and Leesburg Line. Our Affiliate Home Builder, Still Water Dwellings has unique Multi -Generational Floor Plans available & ready to walk you through the process. This is a CERTIFIED ORGANIC land parcel under the U.S. National Organic Program. Did you know that organic is the fastest growing sector in the U.S. food industry? Clean healthy food begins with the soil, and this soil has been maintained with no prohibited substances like synthetic fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides for over 10 years. Now more than ever, people are moving out of congested city locations, to fulfill the dream of custom building their own home and owning acreage that provides privacy and clean air. This property has unique value and offers more than just standard land parcels, with its hard-to-find organic certification. Located in Loudoun County, between Waterford and Leesburg. this property has beautiful mountain views, paved roads to reach the property, a top-rated school pyramid and NO HOA. Each lot has County approved drain fields and wells will be installed, This listing is for Lot D: 10.14 ac, or Lot E: 10.08 ac, sold individually, or there is the option to purchase both lots. The Proposed house sites have been ideally located for south facing exposure, walk-out basements, and to maximize the gorgeous mountain views. East. North, West Facing Home Site also possible. The property is held in conservation easement which provides significant tax benefits and is adjacent to 50+ acres of conservation land with walking trails. Buildings shall meet the Gold performance level of the U.S. Green Building Council's (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for Homes (LEED-H). LEED certified homes are designed and built using strategies aimed at improving performance across all the metrics that matter most: energy savings, water efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, improved indoor environmental quality, and stewardship of resources and sensitivity to their impacts. For example, LEED-certified homes use an average of 20-30% less energy than a home built to code, with some reporting energy savings by as much as 60%. Energy efficient homes contribute less carbon and pollution to the atmosphere; plus, you can save a significant amount of money on your energy bills. Special tax credits and rebates may also be available. The USGBC recently released a residential report showing how LEED-certified homes have an 8% boost in value over non-LEED homes and they retain higher property values over time. LEED certification can help homes sell faster and for a higher price. Ask about having your own Helipad. Plenty of room for the whole family. Telework from home or 14 min to Brunswick Marc Train. Enjoy the local Flying Ace Distillery, Brewery & Local Wineries. To take a tour of this special property and select your custom home site, please contact listing agent. See approved plat with house locations & drain fields in Documents. Lot C also available for $395,000.00.