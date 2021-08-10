Cancel
6104 E Trott Road

reecenichols.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis house dazzles! The vaulted ceilings, huge fireplace, enclosed screened porch are all sure to capture the imagination. Huge enclosed back yard with additional garage/storage for a total of 4 spaces. Owner is working hard to get the house ship-shape to show this fall. Hold on to your hats!

www.reecenichols.com

LOT D or LOT E Taylorstown Road

Welcome to Taylorstown Reserve. An EXCLUSIVE GATED ENCLAVE of 3 Executive home sites. This will be a gated community with partial paved road entrance installed. Ready for your custom estate! Close to the Waterford and Leesburg Line. Our Affiliate Home Builder, Still Water Dwellings has unique Multi -Generational Floor Plans available & ready to walk you through the process. This is a CERTIFIED ORGANIC land parcel under the U.S. National Organic Program. Did you know that organic is the fastest growing sector in the U.S. food industry? Clean healthy food begins with the soil, and this soil has been maintained with no prohibited substances like synthetic fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides for over 10 years. Now more than ever, people are moving out of congested city locations, to fulfill the dream of custom building their own home and owning acreage that provides privacy and clean air. This property has unique value and offers more than just standard land parcels, with its hard-to-find organic certification. Located in Loudoun County, between Waterford and Leesburg. this property has beautiful mountain views, paved roads to reach the property, a top-rated school pyramid and NO HOA. Each lot has County approved drain fields and wells will be installed, This listing is for Lot D: 10.14 ac, or Lot E: 10.08 ac, sold individually, or there is the option to purchase both lots. The Proposed house sites have been ideally located for south facing exposure, walk-out basements, and to maximize the gorgeous mountain views. East. North, West Facing Home Site also possible. The property is held in conservation easement which provides significant tax benefits and is adjacent to 50+ acres of conservation land with walking trails. Buildings shall meet the Gold performance level of the U.S. Green Building Council's (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for Homes (LEED-H). LEED certified homes are designed and built using strategies aimed at improving performance across all the metrics that matter most: energy savings, water efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, improved indoor environmental quality, and stewardship of resources and sensitivity to their impacts. For example, LEED-certified homes use an average of 20-30% less energy than a home built to code, with some reporting energy savings by as much as 60%. Energy efficient homes contribute less carbon and pollution to the atmosphere; plus, you can save a significant amount of money on your energy bills. Special tax credits and rebates may also be available. The USGBC recently released a residential report showing how LEED-certified homes have an 8% boost in value over non-LEED homes and they retain higher property values over time. LEED certification can help homes sell faster and for a higher price. Ask about having your own Helipad. Plenty of room for the whole family. Telework from home or 14 min to Brunswick Marc Train. Enjoy the local Flying Ace Distillery, Brewery & Local Wineries. To take a tour of this special property and select your custom home site, please contact listing agent. See approved plat with house locations & drain fields in Documents. Lot C also available for $395,000.00.
Phillips Road

$150,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCH2002666. GOT DREAMS? Bring your toys for a day of fun and adventure, backs up to Mattowoman creek, which makes for an even greater opportunity for quality wildlife to experience, and who doesn't want the ability to hunt their own land. If nature is your thing, imagine the area you can cover on this piece of property. Raw Land with no recorded perc on file with the county. The land is being sold strictly AS IS. Maybe you have always wanted to build your dream home. Please contact the County for more information regarding potential perc, well, and/or septic @301-609-6900, and the cost of perc(s) and survey would be at the Buyer's expense. Please DO NOT ENTER/WALK the neighbor's property, stay within boundaries.
717 N Sycamore Street

Ranch home in the Neighborhood Revitalization Area. This home needs a lot TLC so if you are looking for a flipper or a rental this would be a great opportunity! This home also offers a 1 car detached garage. Seller is selling AS-IS!
3639 County Road 6800

3 bedroom, 2 bath home on 10 Acres m/l with private setting. This home has a wrap around deck, covered porch, partially finished walkout basement that is plumbed for 3rd bathroom, laundry area on both levels, central air and central propane heat + an outside wood furnace with covering.The acreage is wooded and the property includes an 18x21 barn, 30x30 garage/shop and pond.This property is approximately 6 miles from city limits and just off AB Highway.
1712 Sutter Woods Road

Another fantastic listing presented by Carla Beavers with HOMEFRONT Real Estate Group. This well-kept 2-story home is ready for its new owners! The main floor offers and open-floor concept with spacious living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath. Double doors lead to large wood privacy fenced backyard. Upstairs offers a master suite with spacious bathroom with double sinks and large walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, full hall bath and laundry room. Located just minutes from Ft. Riley and brand new Junction City High School! Don't miss out on this one, call or text Carla for a showing today! 785-223-2230.
2103 N Lazy Branch Road

NICE HOME ON NICE SIZE CORNER LOT. Hardwood floors installed March 2021. Newly painted rooms and baseboards. Kitchen new quartz countertop and glass backsplash. Custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Plus beautiful hardwood floor. Double doors in dining room opens up to a sunroom overlooking a beautiful in-ground pool. Nice shed in backyard. This home provides a cozy appearance with a nice area to entertain family and friends.
12428 Nieman Road

ONE of Nottingham Forest GRAND DAMES!!! This home is unbelievable...one of the largest in the area, the first floor has the master bedroom, hearth kitchen, sunroom, formal dining, office/Library and great room with high ceilings, beautiful see-thru fireplace from the great room and the hearth kitchen. The second floor has three large bedrooms all with bath access from each room. The home also offers a huge room finished over the garage that can be used as a fifth bedroom, or large office space. This room has a private access from the three car garage or through one of the upstairs bedrooms. This area is a perfect office, business space, playroom or private apartment. The lower level is huge with a media room with high end wiring for audio/visual experience. There is a full bar, game area and 1/2 bath. AND don't miss the outside area with a covered porch, basketball court for a quick pick up game with friends. This home has so much to offer, be prepared to be impressed. It is situated in Nottingham Forest which has a very active homes association, subdivision pool, tennis courts and play area. Overland Park golf course is adjacent to the neighborhood and access to shops and highways is fabulous. Award-winning Blue Valley schools are located in the subdivision.
12675 W 146th Street

Look no further for RESORT LIVING at home! Absolutely Gorgeous 3 Story Victorian home in Blue Valley School District on acre lot with 9 car garage! Custom heated salt water pool with remote controlled waterfall, hot tub, spacious outdoor kitchenette flagstone patio and firepit - over $250,000 in upgrades! Large flat yard with plenty of room to play ball and enjoy outdoor activities. 2 Story pool/carriage house with guest room, full bath, wet bar, workout/rec room, pool table and more!. The second story is car lover's dream with 6 car garage, temp controlled, wi-fi, compressor. Main house is custom built, one owner, meticulously maintained. Wrap around porch, perfect for summer evenings. Two story entry opens to formal dining and office. First floor also includes a spacious family room with amazing fireplace & 19ft ceilings, spacious kitchen with double ovens, granite countertops. Large breakfast area boasts custom corner cabinetry/fireplace and plenty of room for family dinners. Deck off kitchen area leads to pool and overlooks lush landscaping. Second floor loft adjoins a gorgeous Master Bedroom complete with fireplace and Martini deck! Updated Master bath has a dual zoned radiant heat flooring, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, with abundance of natural daylight. Also on the 2nd floor are 2 add'l bedrooms, Jack & Jill bathroom w/walk-in shower and double vanity. Third floor includes a guest room, full bath and extra room which could be finished into a 2nd office or media room. Walkout finished basement rounds out the home with a 5th bedroom, full bath, large wetbar, rec-room and plenty of unfinished areas for storage. Attached 3 car garage for a total of 9 parking spaces in this amazing home! This home has it all - including a matching Children's Playhouse for outdoor fun! Heritage Hill West subdivision includes a private lake and enjoys social activities throughout the year.
12357 Long Street

Rare opportunity for maintenance provided, single family villa backing to private and panoramic view of heavily wooded greenspace! Great floor plan featuring: appx. 24 x 12 covered and screened deck, 4 fireplaces, vaulted hearthroom with fireplace and built-ins, kitchen with an abundance of cabinetry, first floor bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet, dining/living room area, the biggest master suite you'll ever see with vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet and see-through fireplace, finished lower level with walkout to patio and oversized side entry garage! Upgrades include: mostly newer windows and front door, zoned heating and cooling, granite, knockdown textured ceilings and built-in speakers! LOW HOA dues with optional pool pass! Convenient location near KU Edwards Campus, major highways and shopping!
207 Glenn Street

Small town living at it's finest! Make sure to stop by this freshly remodeled 3/2 in Rogersville before it's gone! This home features new carpet in the bedrooms, vinyl in the kitchen, bathroom, and living room, cathedral ceilings, freshly painted cabinets, a new deck and much more! Seller will provide a One-Year Home Warranty. Don't miss out on this gem!
18605 S Wilmoth Road

10 acre homestead. Set up for Goats, Sheep, Chickens, Ducks, rabbits and Bee's. We will be taking our bee hives with us and the live stock. Food forest set up. Onions, Blueberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blackberries, Mulberries and more. Mushroom hunt until you've had enough. Morels, chicken of the woods, oyster, and more. Fruit trees planted, peach, apple, fig, persimmons and Plum. Herb garden and also has been dropped all over the property. 3 bed, 3 bath, processing kitchen in basement. Food storage pantry or whatever you want it to be. Fuel shed and more. Reclaimed Barn wood floors (manufactured). Tile floors in bathrooms and Laundry room. Deer stands in place in the back woods. Shooting table installed on the range in the back yard. Sellers are currently getting fixes done and will be in the process of painting. A list will be provided of items that are going to be completed.
3800 SW Scherer Parkway

Impeccably maintained home with incredible blend of warmth, character and updates throughout! This one of a kind property includes 12 (7 fenced!) acres and a private walking trail that adjoins with Longview Park and lake! Massive great room with soaring 32' ceiling, custom reading nook, stone fireplace and stunning wall of windows opens to the large dining space-perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Wrap around deck and cozy, covered porch offer outdoor living space with breathtaking views of trees and wildlife! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, hardwood floors and pantry. Laundry room off of the kitchen includes a butler's pantry! Main level master suite offers a walk-in closet and private bath with double vanity, hardwoods floors, soaker tub and shower. Upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms that share a bathroom with tile floors, shower and double vanity with Corian countertop. Finished lower level has second family room with boot bench and barn doors, fourth bedroom, small office space, third full bath with tile floors and shower. Oversized three car garage with workbench and room for toys! Amazing location for you to enjoy the best of both worlds- Country living that's tucked away from the city, but only 10 minutes from Target, Presentation school, shopping and restaurants!
1304 Elm Creek Drive

This Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located on a large corner lot in Spring Valley Addition. On the main level you will find living room, kitchen with eat in dining area, and a formal dining area. Second floor you will find a large master suite with walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, and standing shower. The walk out basement has the fourth bedroom, restroom, laundry room and an additional unfinished basement for storage. This home has fresh paint and new carpet. Its MOVE IN READY! For a private showing reach out to Katie Garcia 785-571-2135.
10302 NW Mirror Lake Drive

Rare opportunity to live on the 8th hole of the National! Complete with Pool, Gazebo, huge renovation with updated electrical system, paint, roof, gutters. Welcome home to this exceptional home in its exceptional LOCATION!. Don't wait for this beauty. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 large family rooms.
1010 Kadence Lane

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, could be what you have been looking for. You'll love this living room with the fireplace and the nature lighting, that opens up to the kitchen. The stylish kitchen consist of ample cabinets, granite counter tops and an island for more space. There is a main level laundry room with a washer and dryer. The 2nd level offers 3 bedrooms, bath and a master suite with master bath, jetted tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. There is room for a family to grow in the unfinished basement or can be used for storage. This home has so much to offer make an appointment today. To view this home call Janet Moore at 785-375-0722.
11750 Caenen Street

Freshly updated & spacious half duplex! ALL NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! ALL NEW GORGEOUS FLOORING MAIN FLOOR! ALL NEW INTERIOR PAINT in today's colors! Kitchen cabinets freshly painted. Plus Large Loft area that could be 2nd living area, office, or non-conforming 3rd bedroom! Nice backyard with trees and patio for outdoor relaxing! Extra space in basement for tons of storage space or finishing! GREAT location close to shopping, dining, highways! Such a great value for this location! Nothing left to do but move right in & Enjoy!
417 NE Green ST

Move right in to this adorable 4 bed 1 bath Oakland home! The kitchen has stunning Quartz countertops and plenty of cabinets for tons of storage. Main floor master has a large walk in closet and door to the spa like bathroom. Home boasts fresh new paint, knock down ceiling, carpet, LVT flooring, trim, 3 panel doors and wonderful light fixtures to top it off. Laundry on the main floor. Back yard is fenced with a two story shed and a detached garage. Call for a showing today!
2402 Brooke Bend

Great Town home - Corner Lot! - This home sits on a large corner lot with privacy fenced yard. 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home awaits new owners. The living area offers a gas fireplace ~ sure to be welcomed in the winter! There is a large dining area and main floor laundry. Upstairs there is a loft area that could be used as an office, reading nook or play area. A large master suite and walk in closets are definite pluses. Exterior extras include a 2 car garage, privacy fenced backyard, patio and storage shed. Call Staci Schroeder at 785-223-1308 to set up your showing today.
3537 East Fruitwood Lane

This is a great brick front home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2 car garage plus an office! As you enter the home, you'll appreciate the open space and new updates including new luxury vinyl plank floors, fresh paint, updated light fixtures and many more! Be amazed with the large space in the dining area that can also be turned into a second living room, featuring a beautiful wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets and counter space. The laundry room is nicely updated with new tile floors and a new stylish door. The home office leads you to the large master's bedroom with a nice walk in closet and master's bathroom. Don't miss the additional full bathroom located in one of the bedrooms! You'll love the newly built deck in the back, large and fully fenced backyard and 2 outdoor storage sheds.This home is in a quiet end cul-de-sac and conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and the new Costco in town! Schedule your tour today!
413 NW Eastwood Drive

ADORABLE Home with Gorgeous Curb Appeal in Family Friendly Blue Springs Neighborhood! Main Level features Great Room with vaulted ceiling, huge windows & fireplace. 2nd Level offers Kitchen/Dining combo w/ wood floors, SS appliances & built-ins. This level also offers secondary Beds/Baths. The 3rd Level features a private, spacious Master Suite with vaulted ceiling & Bathroom offering whirlpool tub, dual vanity & walk-in closet. Lower Level boasts updated Media Room and bonus room with closet & shelving. Exterior offers a large backyard with deck. Other home features include: newer roof, water heater & furnace. You don't want to miss this fabulous home!

