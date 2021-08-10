Risk Burndown

When clients sit on Dr Vicky Dondos' clinical bed, the first thing she does is hand them a mirror. ‘Tell me what you see,’ she says. It’s less of an instruction; more a friendly inquisition. She watches as women (it’s almost always women) pore over their faces, pointing to a pigmentation mark here, an almost invisible crease there. But it’s when, and more crucially how, they speak about their faces that Dr Dondos (known to her regulars as Vicky) really takes notice. She will make notes. She will remember that Client X feels ‘sad’ when they look in the mirror. Or stressed. Or, God forbid, ‘too much like their mother’. That’s when things start to get interesting.