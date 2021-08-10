Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 NFL futures: Odds, picks and predictions for most passing yards

By Ken Pomponio
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bsowo_0bNbAo7000

The start of the 2021 NFL regular season is looming less than a month away and it’s time to delve deeper into some of the statistical futures bets. Below, we look at the odds of the quarterbacks to finish as the 2021 passing yards leader, with NFL picks, predictions and best bets.

Thanks largely to Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sitting out his team’s regular-season finale, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson led the league with 4,823 passing yards in 2020. Mahomes finished 83 yards behind with 4,740 but paced all qualified passers with an average of 316 passing yards per game.

Watson was the only other qualified quarterback to average at least 300 aerial yards per outing last season with 301.4, but there is still legitimate doubt in early August as to which team he’ll play for — or even if he’ll play at all — given his offseason of trade demands and off-field legal issues.

Former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees won the passing yards title five times in the past decade, including a three-year run from 2014-16, but he’s retired now, leaving the mantle clear for the next generation — and, of course, 44-year-old-and-still-slinging Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

2021 NFL passing yards leader picks

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (+300)

What’s not to like about the clear favorite on this list? The K.C. Wunderkind owns a career average of 307.7 passing yards per game, looks to be fully healthy after offseason foot surgery and has a rebuilt offensive line in front of him. He’s also sure to be highly motivated after the Chiefs were held without a touchdown in February’s Super Bowl LV beatdown against the Bucs.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (+750)

The then 24-year-old threw for a career-high 4,544 yards last year in his breakout 2020 capaign. Continued progression could easily put him atop the 2021 leaderboard.

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (+500)

He was leading the league with 1,856 passing yards (a whopping 371.2 per outing) before his season-ending leg fracture in Week 5. A now-healed Dak is back with an impressive cast of targets in Big D.

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford (+1000)

The veteran threw for at least 4,000 yards in eight of his final nine full seasons with the Detroit Lions and now joins forces with offensive guru Sean McVay and a better collection of weapons in L.A.

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW21 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

2021 NFL passing yards leader picks: Long shot

New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston (+5000)

WR Michael Thomas’ health situation is obviously a concern but don’t overlook the 2019 passing yards leader (5,109 yards with Tampa Bay) as a long-shot bet if he wins the post-Brees starting gig in the Big Easy.

Follow @kenpomp on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
58K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Usa Today Sports#Super Bowl#Bucs#Big D Los Angeles#The Detroit Lions#New Orleans#Wr#Sportsbookwire#Bearswire#Falconswire#Lionswire#Raiderswire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Related
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Trade For Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens‘ depth at wide receiver took a massive hit this week, as rookie wideout Rashod Bateman suffered a groin injury during Tuesday’s practice that will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. In an effort to improve their passing attack before Week 1 of...
NFLallfans.co

NFL Commentator’s Comment During Cardinals, Cowboys Game Went Viral Last Night

There were plenty of notable players on the field during Friday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, but it was color commentator Ron Wolfley who stole the show. Wolfley, co-host of Doug & Wolf for 98.7 Arizona Sports, made several unintentionally hilarious remarks during last night’s Cardinals-Cowboys...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen Waddle provides excitement on first NFL punt return

Alabama fans know that if you want something exciting to happen, you get the ball to Jaylen Waddle. Before his injury in 2020, Waddle was having an incredible season for the Crimson Tide. Despite the injury, Waddle still ended up as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, going No. 6 overall to the Miami Dolphins.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Are there Saturday football games today? NFL Preseason Week 1

NFL football games on a Saturday are rare outside of the playoffs and preseason, and this week we have a full slate of 10 matchups. Let’s take a look at which games are on Saturday and what else we can look forward to on Saturdays during the season. Are there...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL Hall of Fame Game odds, predictions: Steelers vs. Cowboys picks from expert on 27-18 Dallas roll

Teams looking to start the new season on a positive note meet in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday to get the 2021 NFL preseason kicks off. The Cowboys were favored to win the NFC East last year but slumped to a disappointing 6-10 record. The Steelers started the 2020 season on fire, going 11-0 but limped to the finish line at 12-4. Pittsburgh was then beaten in the AFC wild card game by Cleveland.
MLBTaunton Gazette

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and prediction

The Baltimore Orioles (36-66) and Detroit Tigers (50-56) continue a four-game series Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET first pitch at Comerica Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Orioles vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP John Means is the projected starting pitcher for the Orioles. He...
NFLCBS Sports

NFL Super Bowl odds 2022: Top model unveils predictions, picks to win, teams to avoid

The Baltimore Ravens have won 35 games and made three postseason appearances since Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback. However, those three playoff trips have only yielded one postseason win, and now the Ravens are hoping that additions like Sammy Watkins, Odafe Oweh and Rashod Bateman can help make them 2022 Super Bowl contenders. The Ravens are listed at 14-1 in the 2022 Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
MLBDaily Record

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates odds, picks and prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies (51-52) and Pittsburgh Pirates (39-64) tangle in the second game of a three-game series Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET at PNC Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Phillies vs. Pirates odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Aaron Nola is the projected starting pitcher for...
MLBIndependent

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The Atlanta Braves (51-53) host the Milwaukee Brewers (62-42) Saturday for the second game of their three-game series at Truist Park with the first pitch scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Brewers vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions. Milwaukee rallied back from...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Top expert picks over 10.5 wins for Los Angeles Rams

For decades, the Chicago Bears have fielded dominant defenses, but inconsistent quarterback play has kept them from winning a championship. However, after seizing an opportunity to move up to No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Justin Fields, the franchise is hoping to turn over a new leaf at the position. With head coach Matt Nagy making it clear that Fields will be brought along slowly behind Andy Dalton, will the Bears be able to jump back into contention, and how should you approach the league's 2021 NFL win totals?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were very good at keeping Tom Brady upright in 2020, and it paid off with a Super Bowl. This week, they’ve bolstered that group with a very familiar face. 31-year old guard Earl Watford has signed back with the team, after being on the roster last...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros odds, picks and prediction

The Minnesota Twins (45-63) meet the Houston Astros (65-43) in a Thursday opener of a four-game set at Minute Maid Park. First pitch is slated for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Twins vs. Astrosodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Griffin Jax is the projected starting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy