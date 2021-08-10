Chelsea School Committee member charged with aggravated rape of a child

CHELSEA, Mass. — A Chelsea School Committee member has been charged with aggravated rape of a child, Boston 25 News has learned from documents.

Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almi Abeyta told Boston 25 News that 56-year-old Henry Wilson was set to be arraigned Tuesday on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student in the Chelsea Public Schools.

According to documents obtained by Boston 25 News, Wilson is charged with aggravated rape of a child and enticement of a child under the age of 16.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins says the child is 12 years old and that the child’s family notified police after the incident.

After speaking with the child and family following the June assault, Wilson was identified as the perpetrator.

Rollins also said the assault allegedly happened inside Wilson’s car and that there is cellphone video as part of the evidence.

On Monday, detectives called Wilson to the police station where, at the end of an interview, he was placed into custody.

“This man ran for office and is a member of the Chelsea School Committee. He was in a position of power and routinely sought out opportunities to surround himself with children. Now, he stands accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child that is over four decades younger than him,” said DA Rachael Rollins.

Wilson was arraigned on Tuesday where he was ordered to surrender his passport and remain in Massachusetts, be subject to GPS monitoring, have no contact with the child or their family, and have no unsupervised contact with any children under the age of 18.

The superintendent added that district officials are cooperating fully with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, Chelsea Police Department, and all other agencies involved in the investigation.

