Region including Travis, Williamson, Hays counties down to 2 staffed ICU beds

By Olivia Aldridge
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Only two staffed intensive care unit beds were available as of Monday in the eleven-county trauma service region including Austin, Austin Public Health representatives said in an Aug. 10 briefing to local officials. Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County health authority, told a joint session of Austin City Council and the...

Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Roundup: 4 transportation projects to know in West Travis County

TxDOT breaks ground on Oak Hill Parkway; now faces federal lawsuit. The Texas Department of Transportation broke ground in July on the Oak Hill Parkway project in Southwest Austin and now faces a federal court challenge. If completed, construction will add lanes to Hwy. 290, remove traffic signals, and create flyovers throughout a 7-mile stretch along Hwy. 71 and Hwy. 290. The project faces resistance from some in the Oak Hill community. Opponents, led by Save Barton Creek Association and the Oak Hill Neighbors, have filed for an injunction to stop removal of sizable oak trees. Ultimately, the group wants a smaller-scaled project, according to the Save Barton Creek Association website. TxDOT has halted tree removal along part of the construction corridor in response to a notice sent July 30 from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.The court ordered tree removal stopped until a preliminary hearing can be held Sept. 2. The state project aims to add vehicle capacity in a rapidly growing region, according to TxDOT. The project will cost $674 million as part of the nontolled Texas Clear Lanes project, according to TxDOT.
Travis County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Austin and Travis County move to include public colleges in mask mandate, Austin Community College says it will comply

The city of Austin and Travis County announced Aug. 13 they would expand their orders requiring masking on campuses to include public colleges. The initial order, issued Aug. 11, said masks must be worn on city and county premises by everyone over the age of 2, as well as on public school property. It did not specify that public colleges, such as Austin Community College, would be included.
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Search for Austin police chief narrows to 3 candidates

The search for Austin's next police chief has narrowed to three applicants, City Manager Spencer Cronk announced Aug. 13. Among the finalists is Joseph Chacon, current interim chief of police at the Austin Police Department, along with Avery L. Moore, assistant chief of the Dallas Police Department and Emada E. Tingirides, deputy chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. They were chosen from a field of 46 applicants and seven semifinalists, all of whom were interviewed by panels that included community members, law enforcement representatives and city executives.
Cedar Park, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Planned size of new Cedar Park Public Library increases

Cedar Park’s new planned library will total 47,000 square feet, an increase from an original 40,000-square-foot plan. Cedar Park City Council approved a $506,500 amendment Aug. 12 to add the extra square footage to the architectural services contract. Council approved contract negotiations last November. The $3.11 million contract with Lake|Flato Architects Inc. was executed in December. The amendment will also be with Lake|Flato Architects Inc.
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County commissioners further discuss lawsuit against Austin over potential hotel conversion to shelter

Williamson County commissioners are prepared to file a lawsuit should Austin City Council approve the purchase of the Candlewood Suites hotel Aug. 11 for housing. On Aug. 10, Williamson County commissioners heard from several residents who live near the hotel, located at 10811 Pecan Park Blvd., Bldg. 2,, which is within Austin city limits and Williamson County boundaries. All six residents spoke in favor of a potential lawsuit against the city of Austin should the city approve the $9.6 million purchase. The meeting continues a monthslong debate over the purchase of this hotel between the county and city.
Williamson County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County health district reports 1% of ICU beds available Aug. 9

In the state's Trauma Service Area O, 11% of hospital beds are available and 1% of intensive care units are available as of the afternoon of Aug. 9. This means there are 470 available hospital beds and 6 available ICU beds in the region, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard. The region includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis and Williamson counties.
Bee Cave, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Transition to new Bee Cave police chief complete

The residents of Bee Cave officially have a new police chief following the swearing in Aug. 10 of Brian Jones. Jones assumes the role following the retirement of Gary Miller. Following the oath of office given by Bee Cave Mayor Kara King, Jones, a former Austin police commander, said he is excited to take on the role of police chief in Bee Cave.

