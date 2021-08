Beer may never be known for terroir like wine, but that doesn't mean brewers can't imbue a sense of place into their products. In fact, with more ingredients than wine, beer has more opportunities to lovingly nod to its locality, and that's happening more and more. Here's how five breweries are tapping into each of beer's ingredients to offer a taste of place. Don't chill these down too much, though—unlike that 12-pack of Bud Light, these benefit from being taken out of the ice several minutes before serving.