PLUG Stock: The Historic News That Has Plug Power Gaining Today

Leading scientists and public supporters have long touted the damaging consequences of fossil fuels on the environment, but getting renewable energy on the radar of corporate responsibility officials has been an ongoing concern. Many organizations are now recognizing the opportunity to capitalize on economic incentives and good karma points with the public by becoming carbon-neutral and are driving powerful changes within the industry as they do so. Green Development LLC, a well-known clean energy provider in Rhode Island since its founding in 2009, discusses evidence for a shifting corporate perspective towards renewable energy investments, their motivations, and what the future holds for this sector.