Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

PLUG Stock: The Historic News That Has Plug Power Gaining Today

By Brenden Rearick
InvestorPlace
 4 days ago

There is a lot of gloominess surrounding the state of the Earth’s climate. Drought in Oregon, historic flooding in Germany and wildfires in Northern Canada are just some of the extreme weather events that we’ve witnessed in the summer months of 2021. With drastic sways in weather, more emphasis must be put on renewable energy. This makes the market ripe for green energy plays like Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). And as it prepares to create its new facility, PLUG stock is looking like a green light.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug Power#Power Plants#Renewable Energy#Drought
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Germany
Related
CleanTechnica

Agora Energy’s Solution Will Turn CO2 & Electricity Into Industrial Feedstocks Cheaply

This is the third in a series of articles I’m writing about flow battery technology, with a couple of articles devoted to Agora Energy Technologies’ specific technology. The first article dealt with flow batteries in general, and why they are a strongly promising component for grid storage. The second dealt with Agora’s unique differentiators. This article is devoted to a compelling alternative use case for their technology, one that’s immediate and high value.
StocksInvestorPlace

What Will the Stock Market Do Today, Aug. 13? 3 Big Stories to Watch.

Good morning and welcome to the stock market today! It is Friday the 13th, so folks on Wall Street will be looking out for black cats, ladders, and sidewalk cracks to keep the market at record highs. But beyond embracing a healthy dose of superstition, what else will the stock market do today?
Latham, NYTimes Union

Plug Power's says focus on 'green' hydrogen is winning strategy

COLONIE - Earlier this week, a study published by researchers from Cornell and Stanford universities threw cold water on the use of hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels used to power vehicles, heat buildings and produce electricity. At first glance, that would appear to be bad news for Plug...
InvestorPlace

Dear ARVL Stock Fans, Big Catalysts Are Coming for Arrival in 2021

Today, investors in UK-based electric vehicle (EV) startup Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) are seeing some pretty steep declines. In fact, shares of ARVL stock are currently down approximately 7% at the time of writing. Today’s price action seems to indicate investors are presently looking elsewhere for growth. However, there are a few...
StocksInvestorPlace

PBTS Stock: The Huge Crypto Mining News Sending Powerbridge Soaring

Crypto mining has proven itself to be more than a passing fad; rather, it’s a business so lucrative that tech companies are changing their business models in order to accommodate it. Today, another company is making that pivot. Trade software company Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) is taking the dive into crypto mining. Investors are taking notice of PBTS stock’s big gains from the news.
Energy Industryitechpost.com

Green Development LLC Discusses Corporate Demand for Renewable Energy

Leading scientists and public supporters have long touted the damaging consequences of fossil fuels on the environment, but getting renewable energy on the radar of corporate responsibility officials has been an ongoing concern. Many organizations are now recognizing the opportunity to capitalize on economic incentives and good karma points with the public by becoming carbon-neutral and are driving powerful changes within the industry as they do so. Green Development LLC, a well-known clean energy provider in Rhode Island since its founding in 2009, discusses evidence for a shifting corporate perspective towards renewable energy investments, their motivations, and what the future holds for this sector.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Plug Power Gaps Higher On Infrastructure Bill Vote: What's Next?

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) gapped up about 5% Tuesday morning before selling off slightly. The stock looks set to benefit from the $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate. The bill, which creates an $8-billion opportunity for the clean hydrogen industry, will still need to make it through the...
Georgia StateTimes Union

Plug Power breaks ground on Georgia hydrogen plant

COLONIE — Fuel cell maker Plug Power broke ground on its new hydrogen plant in Camden County, Ga., one of several new hydrogen plants the company is building in order to supply 500 tons of hydrogen a day to customers by 2025. The $84 million plant will employ 24 people...
Telegraph

Questor: this fast-charging company has fast lost 9pc of its value. Should we pull the plug?

We were half-lucky when it came to the timing of our advice to buy shares in Fastned, the Dutch operator of fast charging stations for electric cars. We congratulated ourselves for tipping them at €66.50 in March after a big fall from their peak at €103.80 the previous month, but have not been spared a subsequent fall of 9pc to €60, although they have been as low as €49.40.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

So What's Up With Plug Power And FuelCell Today?

Shares of EV, charging and clean energy vehicle stocks, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) are trading higher Monday morning. Strength is possibly related to US infrastructure optimism, as clean energy has been a focus of the Biden administration. Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey...
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla Gigafactory Nevada operations exec heads to Plug Power

Tesla Gigafactory Operations executive David Mindnich has left the electric car company for Plug Power. Mindnich, who was with Tesla for over five years, has joined Plug Power as the Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing. A 15-year veteran of manufacturing and business operations, Mindnich was responsible for three roles...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Plug Power: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share decreased 500.00% year over year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.08). Revenue of $124,557,000 higher by 82.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $114,020,000.
StocksStreet.Com

Plug Power Stock Rises on Revenue Beat, Stronger Billings Outlook

Shares of Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report were higher after the hydrogen-fuel-cell maker reported second-quarter revenue ahead of estimates and raised its full-year gross-bookings estimates. The Latham, N.Y., company reported a second-quarter net loss of 18 cents a share on revenue of $124.6 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Plug Power Stock Looks Like a Good Buy, Could Rise Higher in 2021

Hydrogen fuel cell stocks have been very volatile in 2021. Plug Power (PLUG) stock is down 19 percent YTD and trades at only about one-third of its 52-week highs. PLUG stock was trading higher in premarket on Aug. 6 as markets approved its earnings release. What’s the forecast for PLUG stock and how high can the fuel cell company go in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy