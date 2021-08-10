PLUG Stock: The Historic News That Has Plug Power Gaining Today
There is a lot of gloominess surrounding the state of the Earth's climate. Drought in Oregon, historic flooding in Germany and wildfires in Northern Canada are just some of the extreme weather events that we've witnessed in the summer months of 2021. With drastic sways in weather, more emphasis must be put on renewable energy. This makes the market ripe for green energy plays like Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). And as it prepares to create its new facility, PLUG stock is looking like a green light.
