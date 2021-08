Title insurance is different from other types of insurance because it emphasizes risk prevention instead of risk assumption. Title insurance emphasizes loss prevention by eliminating risks caused by title problems arising from past events. According to the American Land Title Association (ALTA), approximately 25 percent of all residential real estate transactions have issues with the title. The issues are resolved by title professionals before closing. Since title research companies resolve most of the title issues prior to closing, people might wonder why they need title insurance.