Delta Continues To Add More Entertainment Options

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Air Lines today announced new additions to its seatback ‘Delta Studio’ entertainment options, including new partnerships with Starz and KidNation. The airline now features more than 240 films, 390 television episodes and new podcasts for customers to choose from in August and September. “Our dedication to bringing the very...

#In Flight Entertainment#Television#Delta Air Lines#Starz#Kidnation#Mtv Entertainment Group
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Delta Adds Free Same Day Standby Option

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta announced it will now allow flyers to standby for an earlier flight day of departure at no charge. Previously the airline charged a $75 fee for this service. You can request to standby to an earlier flight either online or in the Fly Delta app.
IndustryTravelPulse

Delta Upgrading In-Flight Food, Beverage Service

Delta Air Lines announced it would upgrade its in-flight food and beverage service again with the addition of Greek cuisine from San Francisco-based Souvla and American classics from New York’s Union Square Events (USE). Starting next month, Delta One and First Class passengers on select coast-to-coast flights in the United...
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

Delta adds more U.K. flights

Delta to restart Seattle/Tacoma and Detroit service to London Heathrow in October, adds more New York-JFK flights. U.K. welcoming fully vaccinated Americans without any quarantine requirement. Delta’s FlyReady tool takes the guesswork out of travel between the U.S. and London. Delta is ramping up service across the pond to nearly...
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Delta Cargo Begins Operations

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, US legacy carrier Delta Air Lines (DL) began its cargo operations with the creation of Delta Cargo in 1946. The cargo arm of DL currently transports more than 2.2 billion ton-miles each year. The Setup and Early Fleet. Established in 1924 with a fleet of...
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Industrysimpleflying.com

What Is The oneworld Alliance?

Over the last few weeks, Simple Flying has been spending time taking in-depth looks at the world’s major airline alliances. Today, it is the turn of oneworld to take center stage. Let’s look at the history of the world’s second major alliance, and what makes it tick today. Starting off...
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

Is COVID Testing The Next Airline Ancillary Revenue Pot Of Gold?

While air travel in some markets is resuming, most international air travel markets remain in the doldrums. Few people expect a significant reboot in the short term. But most people see COVID-19 testing figuring in any future international travel over the next few years. A COVID-19 testing industry emerging, and airlines are key players. One of the outcomes is COVID-19 testing is shaping up as an important source of ancillary revenue for airlines.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

At United Airlines, Mask Incidents Are Way Down. Why?

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says masks incidents and disturbances in general on his airline are way down and gives all credit to flight attendants. Is the answer that simple or is something else going on?. United Airlines CEO Credits Flight Attendants For Lack Of Mask Incidents Onboard. While making...
San Francisco, CASFGate

'Delta variant setting off alarm bells for travel industry'

Routes: COVID variant stalls travel revival + new Alaska SFO-Mexico routes, Emirates, Delta, JetBlue. In this week’s news, there are some troubling indicators for air travel volume in the weeks ahead as the highly transmissible COVID delta variant continues to spread through the U.S. and the world; the European Union will continue allowing Americans to visit, although that could change on short notice; the U.S. CDC adds France and some other nations to its “do not travel” list; Hawaii reimposes limits on restaurant capacity and group sizes; France’s Caribbean islands tell all visitors to leave; New Zealand extends its border closure into 2022; Alaska Airlines adds three SFO routes to Mexican resorts for the winter and will begin Reno-Palm Springs service; Air Canada and Allegiant add California routes; JetBlue finally kicks off JFK-London flights; Delta resumes some London routes; Emirates boosts its San Francisco schedule; Singapore Airlines will begin LAX-Taipei-Singapore service; more airlines tell employees to get vaccinated; a new Alaskan airline eyes transpacific flights from SFO and LAX next year; new carriers in South Korea and Europe plan U.S. flights; and Alaska Airlines sets a date for opening its new SFO lounge.
EconomyTravelPulse

Hyatt To Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Doubling Global Resorts Footprint

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire leading North American resort-management, travel and hospitality group Apple Leisure Group (ALG) for a cash amount of $2.7 billion. The purchase from affiliates of capital market company KKR and private equity company KSL Capital Partners, LLC,...
TravelTravelPulse

Delta Variant Travel Restrictions: Should You Cancel Your Trip?

That has been the difference between a total embrace of air travel and letting out a pent-up demand, and a sudden apprehension to traveling. Welcome to the impact of the Delta variant, the latest – and some say more easily transmissible – strain of the coronavirus. On August 2, airline...
IndustryTravelPulse

United Allows Basic Economy Customers to Make Free Changes

United Airlines is throwing its customers a nice big bone through the end of the year. United has restored its original flexibility on Basic Economy tickets, allowing customers to make free changes for all tickets purchased by the end of 2021. That’s right – no fees to change the cheapest...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Southwest Airlines flight attendant dies of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS - Southwest Airlines is mourning the loss of Maurice Reggie Shepperson, a flight attendant who died this week after a battle with COVID-19. "We are heartbroken over the loss; the Southwest Family is supporting each other, and our Employee’s family, during this difficult time. Out of respect for Reggie's family, we do not have additional details to share," the airline said in a statement.
New Orleans, LATravelPulse

Harrah’s New Orleans to Require Vaccine or Negative Test to Enter

Harrah’s New Orleans Hotel & Casino is believed to be the first U.S. casino to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the property. The announcement is part of a comprehensive new mandate handed down by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is mandating vaccinations or proof of a negative COVID-19 test among patrons at race tracks, bars, restaurants, gyms, concerts, and the newly redubbed Caesars Superdome, starting Monday, August 16.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Inside Alaska Airlines’ Embraer E175s

Alaska Airlines’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Horizon Air, and regional carrier SkyWest Airlines fly the Embraer E175. The aircraft, flying mostly regional routes and select longer and thinner routes, are the predominant regional jet that flies under the Alaska banner. Here’s an inside look at the aircraft and where to sit. Inside...
Industrysimpleflying.com

In Fight For Premium Travelers Delta Air Lines Looks At Upgraded Meals

Delta Air Lines has announced that it is upgrading its meal services for Delta One and domestic first class customers starting next month. The focus will be on a limited set of routes targeting premium travel out of major cities on both coasts. The move comes as the fight for premium travelers on lucrative transcontinental routes is not slowing down but only intensifying.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelPulse

JetBlue CEO: We’ll Secure More Slots at London Heathrow

After finally beginning its long-awaited route to London Heathrow last week, JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes said the carrier is already looking to garner more slots at the facility. In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Hayes downplayed the so-called competition among carriers for the lucrative route to London. “Everyone...

