Robinhood Just Bought Say Technologies. Here’s Why That Matters for AMC Stock Fans.

5 Trending Reddit Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now. If you told me investors were looking for the best Reddit stocks to buy over a year ago, I would not have believed you. Nonetheless, the stock market today continues to see the hype train for these social media-fueled companies press forward. Whether you call it Reddit stocks or meme stocks, one thing is sure. These are stocks that see explosive gains mostly due to hype from retail investors online. For the most part, institutional investors were quick to dismiss the sector as being purely speculative. However, retail investors seem to see more value beyond the current trading prices of these stocks.