Robinhood Just Bought Say Technologies. Here’s Why That Matters for AMC Stock Fans.
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), now nearly two weeks since its public offering, remains one of the most controversial stocks you can buy among retail investors. The company made enemies of GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC) investors earlier in the year when its platform limited trading of meme stocks. But today marks the company’s first acquisition since its initial public offering (IPO). And with this acquisition, AMC stock holders must take notice of the e-trading play.investorplace.com
