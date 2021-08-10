Dr. Marty Makary: Children Should Not Wear Masks

First let us say the vaccine saves lives. The life of the person vaccinated and the lives of those they come in contact with. The low deaths, if not no deaths, of those vaccinated should be proof for the doubters. Second, masks save lives as evidenced by the statistical non spread among those wearing masks covering their mouth and nose. This is a scientific fact well documented. The combination of vaccines and masks save lives. The virus is not political, only its victims. This brings us to the issue of our children. All our children are victims without our intervention. We can not give them a vaccine, but we can give them masks and we know the masks work against the virus.