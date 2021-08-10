Cancel
Dr. Marty Makary: Children Should Not Wear Masks

Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Marty Makary spoke to Brian Kilmeade about his Wall Street Journal article The Case Against Masks for Children. Makary says we’re playing with fire right now by muzzling and muting children in their normal development for years, especially because there is no science or data behind the decision making. Makary wishes the people making these decisions would talk to speech pathologists and psychologists but not in the Hamptons but in the inner cities such as Baltimore or Oakland, and find out what is happening on the ground. Makary also discussed the impact the Delta variant is having on the unvaccinated and how the data is showing signs of peaking.

radio.foxnews.com

Brian Kilmeade
#Wall Street Journal
