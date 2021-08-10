SJPD Arrests Suspect for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

TYPE OF CRIME: Sexual Assault of a Child CASE NUMBER: 21-218-0147. On August 6th, 2021 at approximately 7:36 AM, patrol Officers responded to the 100 Block of Damsen Drive on the report of an unknown adult male who had entered a home and sexually assaulted a juvenile female under the age of 10. The suspect was a stranger with no prior associations to the juvenile victim. The suspect was chased out of the residence by a family member.