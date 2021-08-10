Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clara County, CA

SJPD Arrests Suspect for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

sjpd.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYPE OF CRIME: Sexual Assault of a Child CASE NUMBER: 21-218-0147. On August 6th, 2021 at approximately 7:36 AM, patrol Officers responded to the 100 Block of Damsen Drive on the report of an unknown adult male who had entered a home and sexually assaulted a juvenile female under the age of 10. The suspect was a stranger with no prior associations to the juvenile victim. The suspect was chased out of the residence by a family member.

www.sjpd.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Aggravated Sexual Assault#Crime Stoppers#Sexual Assault Of A Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy