The Most Impressive Off-Road Vehicle of 2021 Is Based on a Car From 1950

While it seems we won’t have to wait much longer for Ford to , it probably won’t have the same classic styling as the 1972 version of the SUV. But if you have at least $260,000 in the bank, a company called will happily build you a vintage Bronco that’s specced like a modern EV. This week, it announced two new models, the Fuelie Electric and Luxe-GT Electric, that feature 220 kW electric motors that the company claims can accelerate the former gas-guzzler from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than five seconds.