FIRST-PERSON: Effective communication is vital to the mission

For just a moment, put yourself in the place of IMB missionary Andrew Lee*. Imagine you are on a video call with three men from the Middle East. You lean in toward the grainy screen to hear their collective stories of how they fled their war-torn country and finally made it to Europe in search of a better life. They each tell you of their friendship with a believer named Abraham* who had also been a refugee out of the same area in the Middle East many years before. Abraham had a deep love for these three friends. He prayed for them for many years and shared the Gospel with them when he could.