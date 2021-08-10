Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet Poolooza and Clear the Shelters

cityofmhk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Pet Poolooza event will return to City Park Waterpark this year on Saturday, August 21 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. People are invited to bring their dogs to enjoy the last day of the waterpark season and cool off at the pool for a suggested $10 entry donation per pet. All donations will benefit the City of Manhattan T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter. Donations may be made by cash or check only. Credit and debit cards are not accepted.

cityofmhk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption#Manhattan#Animals#Aquatics#Recreation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Petsmainstreetnews.com

Animal shelter announces ‘Pets of the Week’

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”. Chino, a 3-year-old neutered orange tabby male kitty, is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.” He has been at MOAS for seven weeks. “Chino is a very playful and friendly orange tabby,” shelter officials said. “His love for...
Fulton County, GACBS 46

Local animal shelters at full capacity waive pet adoption fees

FULTON, County Ga. (CBS46) — As animal shelters crowd up, county officials are asking the public for help. Fulton County Animal Services took to social media to share just how urgent the situation is, saying "We're out of space. There are hundreds of animals currently in our care and we simply cannot help them all without you, Atlanta."
PetsNew York Post

Looking for a hot date? Animal shelter lists lonely pets on Tinder

MUNICH, Aug 11 – A German animal shelter is trying a new approach to find homes for abandoned pets: it is posting their profiles on dating app Tinder in the hope that lonely humans looking for love might also settle for the company of a cat or a dog. The...
San Diego, CAsduptownnews.com

Humane Society volunteer helps keep pets out of the shelter

North Park resident Judi Heitz estimates that since she began volunteering for the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) in 2014, she spent 5,000 hours assisting the organization dedicated to animal welfare. She volunteers in almost every way imaginable – changing bedding for animals at the shelter to bringing therapy pets to visit people in the hospital.
Normal, ILGreater Milwaukee Today

As pandemic winds down, animal shelters fear a rise of surrendered pets

NORMAL, Ill. - They call them “Pandemic Puppies,” pets that were adopted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that are now being returned to Illinois animal shelters. An estimated 23 million people around the country adopted pets in 2020. Jane Kahman, manager of the Humane Society of Central Illinois...
PetsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Pandemic pets being returned causes animal shelters to near capacity

This follows an increase in pet adoptions during the pandemic. After an increase in pet adoptions during the pandemic, officials at several animal shelters across the state say they’re nearing their capacity and have seen a spike in the returns of those animals to the shelters — an unfortunate consequence of the return to work, travel and hectic schedules.
Los Angeles County, CAbeverlypress.com

Shelter operations altered to make pet adoptions easier

The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control released its COVID-19 Impact Report on Aug. 2 detailing the department’s response to the pandemic and operational changes. With the guidance and support of national organizations such as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Best Friends Animal Society and the University of California, Davis’ Koret Shelter Medicine Program, DACC implemented a community-based approach to keep pets in homes, reunite lost pets with their owners and reserve its seven care centers for animals most in need.
Spokane, WAMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Spokane animal shelters see uptick in surrendered pets

SPOKANE — Local animal shelters saw a shortage of adoptable pets during the pandemic, but as the eviction moratorium ends and a Spokane housing crisis leaves many unhoused, shelters are now dealing with the opposite — full capacity with no one to adopt. Gail Golden, marketing director at Spokane Humane...
PetsABC Action News

SPCA Tampa Bay Gearing up for "Clear the Shelters" Drive

SPCA Tampa Bay celebrates the national pet adoption drive, “Clear The Shelters”, on 9/18/21. Each pet adoption from SPCA Tampa Bay on this day will generate a gift from their sponsors. Say thank you to your employees. SPCA Tampa Bay “Whiskers At Work” program brings pets to your business for an employee appreciation day, team building or cuddles session. Learn more by contacting Information@spcatampabay.org. SPCA Tampa Bay has teamed up with Free Will to provide quick, easy and FREE wills.
Petschinookobserver.com

Animal Shelter Report: We need volunteer fosters for special shelter pets

We strive hard to take good care of the shelter pets, but there are some that we need help with, like tiny puppies and kittens, pregnant mom cats or dogs, special needs pets or those with medical issues, and dogs and cats that are under-socialized and not adoptable without help with socialization.
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Rabbit

This week’s shelter pet is Wabbit, a 5-year-old tabby cat currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Poor Wabbit found himself abandoned in a feral colony and being beat up by more dominant cats. He has a crinkled ear from chronic ear issues and/or an ear injury and may need a home that can clean his ears on occasion.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Clear the Shelters to Run a Month-Long Virtual Event

Adopting a furry friend just got easier with the month-long virtual Clear the Shelter event beginning Aug. 23. NBC Chicago is teaming up with Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for animals in need. With the ongoing pandemic, the usual one-day event is...
Virginia Beach, VAWAVY News 10

VB shelter sees increase in people surrendering pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — During the past few months, officials at the Virginia Beach SPCA say more and more people are giving up their pets, dropping them off at shelters. “Since things have loosened up, we have seen more pets being surrendered,” explained Mandi Kowaleski, the communications and marketing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy