Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, AR

Nostalgic Downtown Diner Closes Its Doors

By Mario Garcia
Posted by 
Majic 93.3
Majic 93.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I always hate to hear when a Texarkana restaurant closes its doors but over the weekend I learned that B&J's Downtown Diner and Creamery has closed. With the revitalization of the downtown area, I was really hoping that this restaurant would have made it. Unfortunately, it fell upon hard times financially during the COVID pandemic in 2020, then with the recent snowstorm this year and the reconstruction and road work in front of the Post Office it was just too much to recover from. The business owners opened in 2020 and we're excited to achieve a lifelong dream of opening a family-owned business that would serve the community with great food in the former Joe's Pizza location.

mymajic933.com

Comments / 0

Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Texarkana, AR
Lifestyle
Texarkana, AR
Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#B J#Downtown Diner#Creamery#The Post Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Majic 93.3

Free Breakfast Sandwich at Wendy’s Friday + Saturday

I drove through Wendy's for breakfast this morning and as always I get great service and I let them know at the window. The lady working the drive-thru was very appreciative and told me about their free breakfast offer this Friday and Saturday. So, after a little research, I found...
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Who’s Ready For Stories In The Cemetery?

The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "The Talking Dead" living history cemetery tour this Saturday night. I have not been on one of these yet but they sure do sound fun. Here's the scenario; You and a loved one walk through a historic cemetery here in Texarkana and learn interesting stories about some of the people buried there from a narrator and actual actors recreating the people behind those stories right in front of your eyes.
Hope, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

45th Hope Watermelon Festival This Weekend in Hope, Ar

It's finally here. Even when some events are being canceled due to COVID The 45 Annual Hope Watermelon Festival is still taking place this weekend. Everybody knows that the best watermelons come from Hope Ar and so does all the fun. The events get started tonight (Thursday, August 5) and go through Saturday, August 7 at Hope Fair Park.
EntertainmentPosted by
Majic 93.3

Monster Jam Coming to Little Rock in August

It's been a while since we've seen or heard about any monster trucks coming around. So get ready for MONSTER JAM®! Coming to the Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12. As the Monster Trucks return, the arena will be at 100% full capacity and everyone is ready.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

New Owners Set to Open Popular Texarkana Area Restaurant

Texarkana loves to eat! And when you're living in this part of the country catfish and seafood is a southern tradition. Happy to announce that Pier 27 in Doddridge, Arkansas will be back open for business weekends only beginning this Friday and Saturday, July 30-31. The longtime restaurant was established in 1984 and quickly became a Texarkana area favorite. People would travel to Doddridge for the great farm-raised catfish they served up. Unfortunately, the restaurant closed its doors in 2015 and has remained closed until new owners Jon Mark and Angie McAdams bought the place.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Here Are 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

This weekend in Texarkana is packed full of things you can do. Most of these events are family-friendly and most of them are free. 1. LIve Music In Texarkana. This weekend features some great music. From the country sounds of "Clay Logan", and local favorite "Heather Linn" to the rocking sounds of "LA Roxx" you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

This Unique Home Has The Biggest Back Yard In Texarkana

This unusual Texarkana home not only has the biggest backyard in Texarkana, but it also has one of the nicest garages as well. What do you want when it comes to your dream home? A pool, maybe a big backyard, or how about a garage to put all of your stuff in and keep it safe. Well, this Unique Texarkana home has the biggest backyard in town for sure. How big is the backyard? Well, the total property for sale is 60 acres including a small home that is only 1212 square feet.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Temple Memorial Casino Night And Drawdown August 5

Please join Temple Memorial Rehabilitation Center for their annual Drawdown and Casino night on August 5th, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at The new Crossties in downtown Texarkana. The mission of the Temple Memorial Rehabilitation Center is to provide comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation services to people with disabilities in and the surrounding counties, striving to enable them to develop their abilities and lead purposeful and independent lives. The Temple Center makes every effort to serve the total needs of persons with disabilities.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

A Spectacular Fall Festival Is Coming Up With This Quaint Texarkana Farm

With Summer going out with a bang and our temperatures soaring near 100, let's talk Fall. How about a Fall Festival at a little quaint little farm in Texarkana?. Noble Oaks Farm will have its annual Fall Festival kicking off in September with plenty of family-friendly fun stuff to do. Noble Oaks Farms had this to say about their upcoming Fall Festival Season:
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Hotel Has Stunning Water Park & Lazy River,Not Far From Texarkana

It's the dog days of summer and if you are looking for a quick getaway with the kids before school starts, then be sure to check out this hotel not far from Texarkana. Did you know there is a fantastic water park and lazy river at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas off Stemmons Freeway? The water park is called Jade Waters and it's beautiful. According to their website, if you are staying at the hotel you and your family get free access to the water park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy