Immigration

400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced by conflict, EU says

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced by the ongoing conflict with the Taliban, and many are seeking asylum in Iran, the EU has warned. A senior EU official has told Brussels media on Tuesday that it is estimated about 400,000 Afghans have been displaced as a result of a surge in conflict within the war-torn country. The official also said that over the last 10 days, there has been an influx of Afghan immigrants fleeing to Iran.

Related
POTUSAOL Corp

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan blames Taliban surge on Trump 'delegitimizing' Afghan government

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, where he blamed former President Trump for the Taliban’s recent surge in the country. Trump had planned to meet with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in 2019. After the meeting was canceled, a U.S. representative for Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Qatar in February of 2020, where both sides signed a peace agreement. It’s at that meeting that Crocker believes the current situation in Afghanistan was born. Not only were there no representatives from the Afghan government present at the meeting, but Afghanistan was asked to make certain concessions to the Taliban.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

UN chief urges Taliban to halt offensive in Afghanistan

The U.N. secretary-general said on Friday that Afghanistan is “spinning out of control” and urged the Taliban, which is capturing huge swaths of territory, to halt its offensive so they could “negotiate in good faith.”. “The message from the international community to those on the warpath must be clear: seizing...
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

US in talks with Qatar to house Afghan refugees

Washington DC [US], August 14 (ANI): The US government is working to finalise an agreement with Qatar to temporarily house thousands of Afghan refugees who worked with the US military, local media has reported. The situation in Afghanistan is worsening amid the ongoing withdrawal of the US forces from the...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

60 Taliban terrorists killedin Afghan air force airstrikes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): At least 60 Taliban terrorists were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Dihdadi district of the country's Balkh province, informed the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense on Saturday. "60 Taliban terrorists were killed in airstrikes conducted by AAF in Dihdadi district...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Embassies close, diplomats evacuated as Taliban advances on Kabul

As Taliban fighters edged ever closer to Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, a slew of foreign embassies continued to remove their diplomats from the country. "We have decided to temporarily close our embassy in Kabul," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told a news conference Friday. He added that the evacuation would be closely coordinated with Norway, which shared their compound and had also decided to remove its staff.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

New report documents complicity of Pak, Afghan in China

Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): A US-based research and advocacy group has released a new report documenting the complicity of Pakistan and Afghanistan in China's transnational repression of Uyghurs. A report by Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) and the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs (Oxus), discerns different methods used...
WorldBirmingham Star

US mission in Kabul rushes to destroy classified docs

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 14 (ANI): As Taliban races to take control of Afghanistan and the terrorist group literally on the doorstep of Kabul, the US embassy in the capital city of the war-torn country is scrambling to destroy its classified documents and evacuate American citizens. Due to mounting offensive by...
WorldBirmingham Star

Taliban close in on Kabul as US scrambles to evacuate

Afghan Taliban has tightened their hold around Kabul just as refugees flooded the capital and US Marines returned to oversee emergency evacuations. Initially, the US discussed the deployment of 3 000 troops to Afghanistan to help to evacuate US embassy personnel. In the coming weeks, US President Joe Biden has...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Taliban lauds India's building efforts in Afghanistan

By Naveen KapoorDoha [Qatar], August 14 (ANI): Appreciating India's humanitarian and developmental efforts in Afghanistan such as building the Salma Dam, roads, and other infrastructure projects in the country, the Taliban has asked India to refrain from playing a military role in Afghanistan. Speaking to ANI, Qatar-based spokesperson of Taliban...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

US troops arrive in Kabul to assist with evacuations

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): The first group of US troops arrived at Kabul airport to help evacuate thousands of embassy personnel and other civilians from the capital of Afghanistan, TOLO News reported citing a US official. This comes as the Taliban has managed to get hold of half of...
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban advance fuel humanitarian crisis, 400,000 displaced

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): Amid Taliban advances in Afghanistan post US drawdown, 400,000 people have been displaced unfolding humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that about 400,000 people have been displaced in the country, including 120,000 who have fled to the capital Kabul, reported NHK World.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

'Won't allow imposed war to bring further killings,' Ghani

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday reassured citizens that his government will prevent further violence and displacement of the people and ensure that stability is maintained. "Under the current situation, remobilizing the Afghan security and defence forces is our top priority," TOLO News quoted President...
Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

India Hopes For An Immediate Ceasefire In Afghanistan: External Affairs Ministry

NEW DELHI — India continues to hope for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Aug. 12. India is supporting all peace initiatives of Afghanistan, and the primary concern is peace and stability in that...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

'Taliban's rapid advance can lead to local civil wars'

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw all United States and NATO troops from Afghanistan held dire consequences for President Ashraf Ghani government but few predicted that the Taliban will surge so rapidly taking control of about 85 per cent of the country. Harlan Ullman,...
Worldkdal610.com

U.N. Security Council discussing condemnation of Taliban

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council is discussing a draft statement that would condemn Taliban attacks on cities and towns causing high civilian casualties and threaten sanctions for abuses and acts that risk Afghanistan’s peace and stability, diplomats said on Thursday. The formal statement, drafted by Estonia and...
Politics104.1 WIKY

EU foreign policy chief urges Afghan government to work with Taliban

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Afghan government should engage with the Taliban to reach an inclusive settlement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday as the militant group made rapid gains amid spiralling violence and worries of a refugee crisis. “We encourage the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to settle...
Immigrationkfgo.com

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

(Reuters) – The number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled this year, EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan. Frontex said 22,600 migrants were detected illegally entering the EU via the Western Balkan...

