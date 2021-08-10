Cancel
More businesses could follow Norwegian Cruise Line and require vaccines

By Ron Hurtibise, South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian Cruise Line could be clearing the way for businesses across the U.S. to require customers to show proof of vaccination before being served. Attorneys looking into a federal district judge’s ruling on Sunday allowing Norwegian to require vaccination of all future passengers said the ruling, if upheld, could set a precedent that could strike down laws in several states barring businesses from requiring “vaccine passports.”

Ron Desantis
