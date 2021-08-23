Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

42 States Where Private School Costs Less Than Public School

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LBeV_0bNazYY000
  • Public elementary and secondary schools, which include charter schools, spend an average of $15,205 per student.
  • In more than three-quarters o f the states, the cost to attend private school is lower than the cost to attend public school .
  • The state with the lowest average private school cost is South Dakota.

Parents might assume that sending their children to private school is too expensive. But in most states, the average annual private school tuition is actually less than the average amount spent per child in a U.S. public school, including charter schools.

The average amount that a public elementary or secondary school, including charter schools, in the United States spends per student is $15,205 in 2021 , according to Public School Review. The national average for annual private school tuition in 2021 is approximately $11,645 , according to Private School Review. The difference is that parents foot the bill for private schools, whereas the state foots it in public schools.

Find Out: Can You Afford Education in America at These Prices?
See: How Parents Should Invest Now To Pay For College Later

States Where Private School Is Less Expensive

In 42 states, the average private school cost is less than the average annual per-pupil public school expenditure. Those states, and the average private school tuition in each of those states for 2021, according to Private School Review, are:

State Average Cost of Private School
Alaska $6,790
Alabama $7,282
Arkansas $6,107
Arizona $10,508
California $14,975
Colorado $12,219
Delaware $11,158
Florida $9,160
Georgia $10,675
Hawaii $13,206
Iowa $5,268
Idaho $8,293
Illinois $8,273
Indiana $7,120
Kansas $7,937
Kentucky $7,159
Louisiana $6,925
Maryland $13,054
Michigan $7,191
Minnesota $6,994
Missouri $9,998
Mississippi $5,542
Montana $8,771
North Carolina $9,947
Nebraska $3,797
New Jersey $13,936
New Mexico $8,884
Nevada $10,561
Ohio $7,001
Oklahoma $6,514
Oregon $9,775
Pennsylvania $11,637
South Carolina $6,909
South Dakota $3,624
Tennessee $10,185
Texas $9,866
Utah $11,204
Virginia $14,274
Washington $11,812
Wisconsin $4,591
West Virginia $6,239
Wyoming $7,238

Related: A Parents’ Guide To Saving for Education

Choosing the Best School Doesn’t Mean Choosing the Most Expensive

School choice allows public education funds to be used for any type of school — public, private, charter, even home schooling. The money that is allocated to each child from the public school budget essentially follows the child to the type of school the parent selects.

Check Out: Is the Cost of an Elite Preschool Worth It? Experts Weigh In

This doesn’t mean that you’ll save money if you send your child to private school: Public schools are funded by taxes that you would pay regardless of where your child is educated, or whether you have children in school or not. But it raises some interesting issues around the cost to educate a child, and the issue of school choice. When looking at the schools available to their children, parents have several education quality factors to consider because a high or low cost does not automatically correlate with the quality of the school, whether public, charter or private.

Click to keep reading about how much teachers make in every state .

More From GOBankingRates

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

Last updated: Aug. 10, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 42 States Where Private School Costs Less Than Public School

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Charter Schools#Public School Review#Private School Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Virginia Statevt.edu

Public asked to report pinesnake sightings in Virginia

From: College of Natural Resources and Environment. The Virginia Tech Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation is collaborating with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Forest Service to collect data on the status of the nonvenomous pinesnake in Virginia. If you observe a pinesnake, please contact Collegiate...
EducationPosted by
Reason.com

Families Have a New Reason to Flee Public Schools

With the end of summer fast approaching, parents are making hard decisions about their children's education: should they risk the pandemic-fueled chaos of forcibly pre-paid government schools, or should they try homeschooling, private schools, or something different? A recent federal court decision from California may nudge more kids out public-school doors as it affirms that private schools have much wider latitude than those run by the government to set their own policies, including responses to COVID-19. That's an important degree of extra leeway when some officials seem eager to impose new restrictions and the CDC reverses itself to recommend that even vaccinated students should suffer through the day behind masks.
Georgia StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: 4 tiny Georgia districts close in-person classes

ATLANTA — Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction within days of starting school, saying high COVID-19 case counts among students and staff makes it unsafe to continue. Other districts have closed individual schools or sent hundreds of students into quarantine after exposure to people...
EducationPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Florida Will Give Private School Vouchers to Students ‘Bullied’ Over Mask Defiance

Florida took its crusade against COVID-19 restrictions a step further Friday, with its board of education approving a measure to give private school vouchers to students who feel “bullied” for not wearing masks. The board added “COVID-19 harassment” to a law catered toward bullied students, targeting parents who are against their local school district’s masking policies. “If a parent wants their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right. If a parent doesn’t want their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right,” board member Ben Gibson said, according to the Associated Press. It comes as more than a dozen parents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday, alleging his ban on mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Educationdelawarepublic.org

Masks required in all schools & state buildings starting Monday

Gov. John Carney is bringing back mask mandates for schools and state facilities. Following CDC guidance and after talking to school districts, Carney announced a mask mandate for all K-12 schools - public and private - as well as child care centers It takes effect on Monday, August 16th. Carney...
Educationbloomberglaw.com

Fight Over Florida School Masks Grows as Student Cases Surge (2)

More Florida schools are considering defying Governor Ron DeSantis ’s ban on mask mandates as virulent strains of Covid-19 forced officials to isolate thousands of students just days into the new school year. Districts who buck the governor’s order should be prepared to face. punishment. after the state’s education board...
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

State drops mask mandate ban enforcement in public schools

Enforcement in the state’s public school systems of Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates has been dropped, for now, the Texas Education Agency said Thursday. In a public health guidance letter, the TEA said enforcement was being dropped because of ongoing court challenges to the ban. The letter said the new guidance is effective immediately and further guidance will be issued once the litigations are resolved.
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

Oklahoma City Public Schools issues mask mandate, confronting state law

Oklahoma City Public Schools will require face coverings on school property regardless of vaccination status, becoming the second school district to resist a state law prohibiting mask mandates in schools. Superintendent Sean McDaniel announced his decision Friday morning. Oklahoma City schools started a new year on Monday. Earlier in the...
Educationdigg.com

The Average Start Time For Public High Schools In Each American State, Mapped

Reddit user 1ew mapped out the average high school start time in each state, and it looks like students in Louisiana have the earliest alarm set. Only a handful of states — Minnesota, Iowa, Alaska, South Carolina, District of Columbia — start their day after 8:15 am, while the majority of American high-schools, from the west to the east, begin between 7:45 and 8:05 am. It looks like students in Nevada, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Louisiana are among the earliest risers in the country, with classes starting as early as 7:30 am in Louisiana and up until 7:45 am in the others.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston-area private schools opt for mask mandate as public schools limited by SC law

While public schools open their doors without a mask mandate, Charleston-area private and independent schools are taking a different approach. Porter-Gaud, Ashley Hall, The Cooper School, Addlestone Hebrew Academy, Mason Preparatory, Charleston Day School and University School of The Lowcountry in Mount Pleasant are all requiring students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Virginia Gov. Northam Mandates Masks in Private and Public K-12 Schools

Governor Ralph Northam mandated masks at indoor settings for all people over age two at public and private K-12 schools in Virginia. Northam said in a Thursday announcement, “This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply.”
Public HealthWLNS

Masks in schools: Who decides if they’re required?

(NEXSTAR) – A battle over whether masks or other face coverings are mandatory in the classroom is playing out around the country. Some states are mandating masks in the classroom, others are banning them. Who gets to have the final word? Here’s how the messy legal fight is shaking out.
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

Parents, Politicians, and School Administrators Battle Over Masks for Kids

Fights over masks in schools are heating up. Schools have become the locus of public health battles and political drama surrounding masks, with students caught as pawns in this pathetic battle. In an ideal world, both private and public schools could set their own local rules, based on the specific circumstances (coronavirus case levels, physical facility considerations, community wishes, student ages, etc.) with which they're grappling, and school choice programs would let disapproving parents easily send their kids elsewhere.
Educationgreenwichfreepress.com

Lamont Announces Vaccine Mandate for State Employees and Teachers in Public & Private Schools: Let’s Get Our Kids Into Schools Safely

On Thursday Governor Lamont gave his first formal Covid-19 update since May. “We were hoping (in May) we were in the last innings of the Covid ballgame, but Delta has thrown us a curve,” he said. “We have some extra innings to go through. But before you say, ‘Oh my God, here we go again,’ we are in so much better position as a state and as a country today than when were in that fall flare up and where we were 14 or 16 months ago.”
Public HealthTexarkana Gazette

As schools reopen, states, unions resist vaccine mandates

A growing chorus of public health experts and educators are calling for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers, but several states with high case rates ban such measures, and teachers unions have yet to change their policies surrounding them, creating a tricky situation as schools reopen. The delta variant has swept...

Comments / 0

Community Policy