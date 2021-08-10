Cybersecurity attacks threaten small businesses

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleKate Rogers join the exchange to discuss cybersecurity risks threatening small businesses. It's a blind spot that many businesses face, but more small business owners each year are cluing into the fact that they need to protect their companies.

NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

A third of businesses have fallen victim to a ransomware attack or data breach

New research has found ransomware attacks have affected more than a third of businesses worldwide over the last 12 months. A report from IDC found that companies that fall victim once, are highly likely to fall victim again, with businesses in the manufacturing and finance industries having the highest ransomware incident rates. At the other end of the spectrum are those in the transportation, communications, and utilities/media industries.
InternetItproportal

A massive number of businesses suffer email breaches

Email is still one of the most successful attack vectors for criminals looking to breach a company. A new report from email security solutions provider Hornetsecurity Group, based on a poll of 420 firms, says that one in four businesses suffered an email-related security breach in the past year. In...
LawLaw.com

As Cyber Attacks Surge, Law Firms Are an Increasingly Common Target

Editor’s Note: This story is adapted from ALM’s Mid-Market Report. For more business of law coverage exclusively geared toward midsize firms, sign up for a free trial subscription to ALM’s weekly newsletter, The Mid-Market Report. Law firm data breaches in the U.S. this year have already surpassed the total for...
Public SafetySFGate

Survey Reveals Gap in Threat Hunting Leaving Organizations Repeatedly Exposed to Cyber Attacks

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. A new Ponemon Survey “The State of Threat Hunting and the Role of the Analyst” indicates that lack of awareness and gaps in knowledge are a weak link for cyber security leadership who are responsible for strategic planning of Cyber Security defenses, leaving organizations exposed to risks. With 2021 already claiming high-profile victims such as Colonial Pipeline and JBS, along with the world’s first bank announcing a $1 billion cybersecurity budget, there is an urgent need for CISOs to rethink their strategy and look for alternative ways to empower their teams.
Data SecurityItproportal

Navigating the public sector cybersecurity storm

From a public sector perspective, over the last eighteen months the demands on IT have been greater than ever before. The initial strain came at the outset of the pandemic when IT departments within public sector organizations were forced to rapidly implement remote working for their own staff. The focus was on keeping the lights on and ensuring service continuity. In tandem with this, public sector IT teams also had to consider how they could best secure networks, systems and data as they started to do a lot more of their work online – a trend already underway pre-pandemic but that has been accelerated by Covid.
Small Businessmiltonscene.com

Tips To Pandemic-Proof Your Small Business-Small Business Corner

Tips to pandemic-proof your small business-Small Business Corner. It is more crucial than ever to prepare yourself and make your small business as pandemic-proof as possible. In this article, we will go over some steps you can take immediately to make sure your small business is pandemic-proof. Set up a...
Small BusinessCFO.com

Small Business Optimism Declines in July

Small business optimism over the U.S. economy declined in July, reflecting concerns over labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions, according to a closely-watched survey. The National Federation of Independent Business said its Small Business Optimism Index fell 2.8 points last month to 99.7, reversing June’s 2.9 point gain. The NFIB survey’s...
Small Businessgisuser.com

What Cybersecurity Measures Are Essential For Every Business

In today’s era, the entire world has gone digital. Almost every business that you see has at least a website and a social media page, if not more. The majority of people rely heavily on advanced digital tools to do business and communicate with each other. Almost every industry is using these digital tools to increase its productivity and efficiency. But where these tools have helped us, they are also a way for hackers and scammers to get to us. They can find creative ways to crack our security and infiltrate our networks. They can also steal tons of confidential and personal information they later use for their nefarious purposes. They could even leak it all online or hold a company hostage and ask for ransom. That is why cybersecurity is more critical now than ever. You might think that you have a small business and aren’t of any interest to hackers, but that is not the case. All companies, large or small scale, are under the constant threat of being hacked. According to research, there is a cyber attack happening every 39 seconds. And ever since we entered the age of the pandemic, these attacks have risen 300%. That is a whopping figure which cannot be ignored.
Small BusinessLas Vegas Sun

Small-business investment pays

As a small-business owner, I’m relieved to hear that Congress is finally moving forward on much-needed infrastructure investments. Our community of entrepreneurs is seeing day-to-day challenges that can be largely addressed by passing a bipartisan infrastructure package, and we need concrete congressional action now. When our leaders first invested in...
Public SafetyPosted by
TechRadar

Cybercriminals have small businesses in their crosshairs

When looking to steal data, cybercrime groups rarely care about the organization’s size, and as time goes by, the cost of these data breaches only rises. However, while large enterprises may survive the financial fallout of a major data breach, that can’t be said for most small and medium-sized businesses (SMB).
Personal FinanceGreenwichTime

Credit Card Swipe Fees Continue to Threaten Small Businesses. Congress Should Act.

More and more, we are seeing our country’s lawmakers attempt to take on different monopolies in the marketplace to strengthen the free and fair competition that is so important to our economic model here in the United States. Most notably, the leaders of many tech companies have been brought before Congress to answer to charges that they possess monopolies in the online space. Given the major discussions regarding infrastructure currently occurring on the Hill, people are also taking a closer look at monopolies in the utility sector. However, there is one monopoly that has taken hold of the majority of economic transactions in this country, and it's not getting nearly enough attention — and that is the stranglehold that the major card networks, controlled by Visa and Mastercard, have over transactions conducted by nearly all American businesses.
Public SafetyDark Reading

As Attackers Circle, Federal Agencies Fail to Improve Cybersecurity

In 2020, Russia-linked attackers breached nine government agencies by modifying a security patch for SolarWinds' network-management software. In 2021, another campaign — this time by China-linked attackers — compromised networks at multiple federal agencies by using a vulnerability in Pulse Connect Secure, a virtual private networking product. Despite these successful...
Small Businessfoxbaltimore.com

Help for small businesses now

(WBFF) -- How are small businesses going to recover post-pandemic?. Global Head of Business Marketing at Klarna, Stephanie Paturzo shares an initiative that is here to help.
Technologyaithority.com

US Enterprises Seek Help from Cybersecurity Vendors to Fend Off Attacks

ISG Provider Lens report finds many cybersecurity vendors forming partnerships to provide the best defenses. Enterprises in the U.S. are turning to cybersecurity providers offering best-of-breed technologies that can help them fend off cyberattacks from sophisticated criminals, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
TechnologySilicon Republic

Why cybersecurity must be baked into every business decision

Vodafone Ireland’s Edel Briody talks about the importance of cyber-resilience and the importance of a strong security strategy. Working to ensure business resilience has never been more important. In the wake of the HSE cyberattack, which has shown us just how much devastation cybercriminals can cause, it’s vital for every organisation to take cybersecurity seriously and to protect themselves against external threats and internal complacence.
Small BusinessGreenwichTime

Become Your Business's IT and Cybersecurity Expert

Cyber attacks are on the rise worldwide, but they're increasing at an especially alarming rate against small businesses. Forty-seven percent of small businesses experienced a cyber attack over the past year and the average cost of a cyber attack has risen from $34,000 to $200,000. That's potentially devastating for small businesses and all the more reason to invest in high-quality IT services. However, if you're operating on a shoe-string budget, the next best thing is to become your own IT department.
Small BusinessGreenwichTime

Opinion: Support small business, but apparently not too small?

Connecticut has long preached to buy local. From Small Business Saturday to Shop Local signs on every other block, investing in the community has become a healthy ritual. Often, however, boutique businesses charge double the price of similar goods available at larger stores. And yet, we remain loyal. Supporting small businesses regardless of cost can help us feel morally satisfied and connected to our communities.
Swanzey, NHKeene Sentinel

Local businesses say cybersecurity concerns are on the rise

Bob Hill got a call Tuesday night: An employee for one of his clients, a small business in Swanzey, clicked on a suspicious link in an email, and was concerned a computer might be infected with malware. So Hill, owner of the Marlborough-based Stone Pond Technology LLC, told his client...
Small BusinessHutchinson News

Small Business Success Begins Before the Business Plan

What’s the first thing to do when considering starting a small business? Ask more questions. That may seem like a rather flip response, but it’s true. Success in small business hinges on gathering as much information as possible in order to make sound, informed decisions. That includes understanding your target market, your resources, and—perhaps most importantly—yourself.

