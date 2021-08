Little People, Big World fans love to see new photos of Zach and Tori Roloff’s adorable kids. Tori and Zach have two kids, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 1. Zach and Tori hope to add another baby to their family soon after a miscarriage a few months ago. They have been open about their loss, and Tori recently shared a social media post about how it has affected her mental health. Nonetheless, the family is staying hopeful about having more children. In the meantime, they are enjoying their two kids and they are very grateful to have them in their life.