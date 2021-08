The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing us that ice cream was a drink. It goes by many names, but the milkshake has been in our lives since at least 1885, when the word first appeared in print, according to Hamilton Beach. In those glorious days, a milkshake referred to an eggnog-like whiskey drink (a prelude to the "hard shakes" [per Food & Wine] of today's culinary scene, perhaps?) but the word eventually came to encompass any blend of ice cream, milk, and some sort of sweet flavoring. When Hamilton Beach came in with the invention of the drink mixer in 1911, it wasn't long before milk was being shaken at incredible rates across America.