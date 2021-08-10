As NYC goes increasingly car-free, see 21 listings with deeded parking priced from $559K
When streets closed to car traffic to allow for safe social distancing early in the Covid pandemic, some wondered if this was the beginning of a new era for New York City. Over a year later, at least one temporary street closure is about to become permanent: The Meatpacking District BID announced plans to implement hexagon-shaped planter barricades to keep out car traffic on Gansevoort Street, Little West 12th Street, and West 13th Street between Ninth Avenue and Washington Street. The move comes almost exactly two years after new public plazas opened to make the Meatpacking District more pedestrian friendly, and just days before Summer Streets, New York’s annual car-free event.www.cityrealty.com
Comments / 0