Verint Buys Conversocial in Digital Engagement Play

Because remote working is here to stay longer than expected, in-part owing to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the unabating need for efficient software solutions should benefit Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Verint (VRNT). But let’s find out which of these software stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) in San Francisco and Melville, N.Y.-based Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) are two prominent players in the software industry. ZEN delivers software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to organizations. It provides a single customer service interface to organizations to manage their one-on-one customer interactions and track and predict common questions. VRNT provides customer engagement solutions by offering various applications for forecasting and scheduling, quality and compliance, and real-time work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities.