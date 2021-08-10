Verint Buys Conversocial in Digital Engagement Play
Verint today announced the expansion of its digital engagement capabilities with the acquisition of Conversocial, which offers a solution that helps companies manage messaging channels such as Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp, and more so that brands can connect with consumers through intelligent, personalized conversations. Google, Sephora, British Airways, and Hertz are among the brands using Conversocial.www.nojitter.com
