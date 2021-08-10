Cancel
Verint Buys Conversocial in Digital Engagement Play

By Sheila McGee-Smith
nojitter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerint today announced the expansion of its digital engagement capabilities with the acquisition of Conversocial, which offers a solution that helps companies manage messaging channels such as Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp, and more so that brands can connect with consumers through intelligent, personalized conversations. Google, Sephora, British Airways, and Hertz are among the brands using Conversocial.

www.nojitter.com

