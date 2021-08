In coordination with Monterey Car Week, Audi has revealed an electric roadster concept called Skysphere. This flexible concept is the first of three “sphere” concepts, with the Grandsphere and Urbansphere to follow. As Audi teased last month, all three are developed by Audi’s Artemis team, which took form in 2020 and aims to accelerate EV development. Each of them also explore Level 4 autonomous driving—meaning that in some certain defined road and traffic situations, the driver could leave the controls to the car without having to stand by to intervene.