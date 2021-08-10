Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

EXPLAINER: How cryptocurrency fits into infrastructure bill

By MARCY GORDON, AP Business Writer
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — What does Bitcoin have to do with roads and bridges?. A lot right now in the U.S. Congress. One way lawmakers propose to pay for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill the Senate approved Tuesday is by imposing tax-reporting requirements for cryptocurrency brokers, the way stockbrokers report their customers’ sales to the IRS. It could open the way for tighter regulation of cryptocurrency — something the Biden administration is moving toward as it also pushes for tax compliance.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
33K+
Followers
34K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Currency#The U S Congress#House#Tesla Inc#Sec#The Federal Reserve#Utica College#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Congress & Courtsslashdot.org

Bill Gates Wants In On Congress' Big Climate Infrastructure Push

If the bipartisan infrastructure bill moves forward, Bill Gates says his climate investment fund will match $1.5 billion in government funds and put that money towards projects that are developing green technologies. The Verge reports:. Breakthrough Energy, Gates' climate fund, laid out four different uses for the money: developing green...
Congress & Courtsstardem.com

Senate passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with money for Bay, broadband; pushback over cryptocurrency, tracking drivers' miles

WASHINGTON — The U.S Senate passed a $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill Tuesday with backing from Democrats and more establishment and moderate Republicans. The mammoth spending program has the backing of Democrats representing the Delmarva Peninsula as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 18 other GOP senators.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
Economythepaypers.com

Open Banking in the US "“ Eyal Sivan interview

Following on the latest news regarding financial data in the US, we sat down with Eyal Sivan to gain insights into Open Banking’s status in the US, cool fintechs, and all things data. What is the status of Open Banking in the US? Who oversees the initiative (banks, regulators, or...
Foreign Policybitcoinmagazine.com

How Taper Talk, Repos, China And U.S. Legislation Are Impacting The Bitcoin Market

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch” podcast, hosts Christian Keroles and myself, Ansel Lindner, had a conversation about current Federal Reserve policy, headlines in the financial press and rumors. Then, we touched on PBOC and Evergrande Group problems in China. Lastly, the fun started when we talked about the proposed U.S. infrastructure bill and offered some hot takes about what to take away from it. It’s one of our longest episodes and a must listen for contrarian Bitcoiner opinions.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...
PoliticsMSNBC

Mike Lindell's unfortunate week gets quite a bit worse

Mike Lindell has been quite busy since Donald Trump's election defeat last fall. The founder and CEO of MyPillow somehow became a close confidant to the former president, mainly by touting utterly bonkers conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. These efforts not only endeared him to Trump, they also had the effect of turning Lindell into a cause celebre in some right-wing circles.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

The media finally comes for Team Biden's 'incoherent' border plan

The numbers are staggering and nothing like we've seen at the U.S.-Mexico border in 20-plus years: More than 210,000 illegal migrants were encountered in July, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). For context, in July 2019, CBP encountered 81,000 individuals attempting to illegally cross the border; in July 2020, that number was just 40,000.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy