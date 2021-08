This butterfly sits just in front of a bed of orange flowers…. Through July 31, Bird Park is holding a Critters on the Trail scavenger hunt, designed to get children searching for seven cutout animals: a snake, a bat, a butterfly, an owl, a deer, a fox and a frog. But while the event’s billing declared “lots of critters call Bird Park home, but it’s not always easy to spot them. Now we’ve made it easy and fun,” the ironic thing about when I did the scavenger hunt on Saturday afternoon, was that the real critters calling Bird Park home were much easier to find than the cardboard ones. In fact, there were live animals everywhere.