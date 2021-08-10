Sentinel police log for Aug. 10

Newville Police (717-776-5513) Harry Pytak, 67, of Middletown, was charged with felony contraband and aggravated assault by a prisoner, as well as DUI controlled substance, after a traffic stop about 8:45 p.m. July 23. Police said Pytak was spotted by police traveling in the first block of East Main Street in a vehicle that had a gas pump handle and hose hanging from the gas tank and dragging on the road. Police said that while talking to them, Pytak changed his story several times and had trouble completing sentences and keeping his balance. Pytak was taken to Cumberland County Prison where a search turned up heroin in his wallet. While at the prison, officials had to administer naloxone to Pytak, who was transported to UPMC Carlisle for evaluation. There, police said he spit on an emergency room employee and needed to be restrained for tests. Police said a search warrant on his vehicle turned up multiple syringes in the trunk, and the gas nozzle was later discovered to have come from Etter’s Roxbury Store, with charges to be filed in Franklin County for those circumstances.