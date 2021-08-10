Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Tie Against Villarreal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has stated that his side are looking forward to contesting for European glory against Villarreal on Wednesday.

The Blues could begin the new campaign by tasting Super Cup success against Unai Emery's side following their 1-0 Champions League final win over Manchester City in May.

With a number of potential incomings to be announced before the transfer window shuts on August 31, Chelsea are aiming to build on their recent success and challenge of all fronts next term.

"Once you arrive, you want to win. We need the courage to face (Villarreal) without fear. We will leave everything out on the pitch and give our best. We cannot predict the result," said Tuchel, as quoted by Chelsea.

With less than a week until Chelsea host Crystal Palace in their opening fixture of the new league season, the west Londoners are set to test themselves against Villarreal, who were crowned Europa League winners against Manchester United on penalties (11-10).

It has been confirmed by various sources that though Romelu Lukaku is expected to be announced as a Chelsea player in the next 48 hours, he has not been included in the Blues' squad to travel to Belfast ahead of his impending move to Stamford Bridge.

The German boss has given provided early team news for Wednesday's clash against the La Liga side, whilst remaining coy on Lukaku's imminent arrival to Chelsea.

Tuchel has also delivered an update on Tammy Abraham's future at the club, with the likes of AS Roma and Arsenal heavily interested in signing the 23-year-old.

