The summer of 2021 has brought grim environmental news: Wildfires ravaging the West, megadroughts parching the landscape, record-shattering heatwaves. Officials painted a rosy picture of the city’s water resiliency, both in its current state and looking forward, in a recent update to City Council. Jesse Roach, the water division director, drew a line from 1995 until now to show the amount of progress the city has made nurturing water supplies.